In the long-running television series The West Wing, the character of President Josiah Bartlet would ask “What’s next?” when something positive was accomplished. Today in Quebec we must ask the same question after one of the most negative and destructive attacks by any government.
But “What’s next?” must also be asked of Ottawa. Because if Ottawa does not start pushing back on Quebec’s power grabs, the “What’s next?” will be the end of federal authority in Quebec. Premier Legault has already started his next move and Ottawa won’t use disallowance even on certain sections of the Bill.
With Bill 96 not even a week old, the CAQ held its General Assembly in Drummondville last weekend. At the end of it, the Premier made clear that now that he has moved language law into areas of federal jurisdiction without opposition, he wants a full transfer of immigration authority from Ottawa to Quebec.
Immigration is not a mixed jurisdiction area. It is strictly federal power. But again the Premier has used the worn out excuse that Quebec must control who comes in in order to protect the French language and culture. One can presume that Quebec won’t be seeing many non-Francophone immigrants under that scenario.
But let’s paint a picture of what happens to a Ukrainian refugee who happens to have a relative in Montreal and decides to come here. Bill 96 will not exactly give him or her a warm welcome.
If they happen to have school age children they can’t send them to English schools. Most Ukrainian refugees speak English. They don’t speak French. Children are not kind. A refugee child already having gone through trauma will go into a school where they’ll be made fun of and bullied because of language.
As to health care, for six months they are allowed to be served in English. After that they must learn French because they lose the right to English services in health care except in emergencies. Health services in English are reserved for “Historic Anglos.”
Many of the adult refugees are professionals. Engineers, computer specialists and technicians. They will be shut out from the highest paying jobs because those are usually in larger companies. Bill 96 makes French communication compulsory in companies over 25 employees. So the refugees will have to settle for lower paying jobs at smaller companies and probably not in their field as smaller companies tend not to need specialists.
If they are lucky to find a job and want to sign a contract, the Bill makes demands that French and English versions be done simultaneously. If there is a discrepancy in meaning, the French version applies. But the refugee may still hasn’t learned French. So they won’t know the terms and conditions of their employment.
If for some reason a refugee ends up in a court dispute, they will have to pay for translation services in English. If they can afford it. If they can’t afford it, they won’t know what’s going on. That is a clear violation of the Constitution.
If Ottawa does not stand firm, it will have further greased the slippery slope we have been on since Bills 22, 101, 178, the Nation motion and now 96. There is no end to it. What’s next? The Legault government has already made it clear that it wants full powers of Revenue collection. As it is it’s the only province that can collect its own taxes. After Immigration and Revenue, we can expect Quebec to demand total control over culture policy. Taking 96 to its logical conclusion, don’t be surprised if Quebec legislates limits on public displays of English movies and music. Maybe it will even take the Chinese option of blocking social media. Not because of political content but because its in English. Maybe Quebec will even ban English movies unless they are dubbed into French and then English subtitles will,be allowed. Sadly its not as absurd as it sounds.
What can Ottawa do? Start helping those who have begun fighting back.the Trudeau government should use its disallowance powers on specific aspects of the Bill to protect the most vulnerable — like refugees — from abuse. It should also fund court challenges and ask for a Supreme Court reference on the constitutionality of the Bill and the applicability of using notwithstanding. It should also put the civil rights section of the Department of Justice to work fighting the two classes of citizens the bill creates. “Historic Anglos” and immigrants. If Ottawa does not act, the “What’s next?” will be a fall into an abyss.
