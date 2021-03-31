Last week,for the second consecutive year, Mayor Valerie Plante has blocked Montreal City Council from adopting a motion from Ensemble Montreal interim Leader and leader of the Official Opposition at City Hall Lionel Perez calling on Montreal to adopt the definition of anti-Semitism authored by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA).
Some 40 countries and numerous regional and municipal jurisdictions around the world have adopted it. Last year Perez introduced it to coincide with the 75th commemoration of the Liberation of Auschwitz. This year it was meant to coincide with International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Plante’s response last year was to promise to strike a committee to come up with a “Montreal-made definition.” Montreal-made? Really? The committee was never struck.
Does Mayor Plante really think that anti-Semitism morphs differently in this city? Does Mayor Plante really think that a city so bureaucratized that it takes years to fix our roads needs another committee? Or is Mayor Plante just too busy telling Montrealers to just say “Bonjour” and not use “Hi”because the latter offends some people? She said that “every word, every comma is important” as the reason for insisting on a Montreal definition. She does not want to offend sensibilities. Montrealers are not that delicate. But even if they were, this Mayor’s silence and lack of words on anti-Semitism offends many, many more. Montreal will not do better than the IHRA and reasonable people may ask what is Plante’s problem with condemning anti-Semitism?
The solution may well be in having all borough and demerged municipalities’ Mayors lead their councils in adopting the definition and shaming Plante as the last one standing. CDN/NDG, Westmount, Cote St. Luc, DDO among others have adopted the IHRA definition. It is an example for all to follow. Especially in light of the fact that despite Covid, 2020 saw a historic rise and number of anti-Semitic incidents according to the League for Human Rights. Twice as many as anti-Muslim incidents. Montreal just had one last week in major francophone media. The Journal de Montreal, owned by Pierre-Karl Peladeau’s Quebecor, ran a story on a large “influx” of people entering Quebec through the Lacolle border crossing. The story quoted a border agent who said “some 8,000 people had crossed in the previous 48 hours, some for Passover.” Those last three words were translated hours later into a full screen banner on the all news LCN channel — also Quebecor owned — that read “8,000 Jews cross border into Quebec.” Yes Mayor Plante, every word does matter. And you have no word.
Plante so often mentions her pride in being Mayor of the second largest French-speaking city in the world. Then why doesn’t she take the example of the largest — Paris — and adopt the definition? The IHRA is composed of 32 countries including almost all developed democracies. Canada is a member. The IHRA began its work to establish a non-legally binding working definition of anti-Semitism in 1998. They finally concluded, published and member countries accepted in 2016. The definition is only forty words long.
It reads, “Anti-Semitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.” Not exactly rousing or controversial vocabulary. Many have called it as dry and milquetoast as could be after all the compromises over the years that watered it down in order to reach consensus. Forty words. One word for every 150,000 Jews slaughtered in the Holocaust. But they were forty words too many for Mayor Plante.
Former Mayor Denis Coderre who has just announced that he is running for the Mayoralty, also had diverse sensibilities to consider. Yet every year he was Mayor he held and participated in a City Hall ceremony where the names of Holocaust victims were read out on the steps of City Hall. That ceremony was discarded by Mayor Plante.
Simple decency demands adoption of the definition. The Plante administration’s constant trumpeting of “diversity” demands it. Or are we to understand that Jews do not deserve the same respect and protection that this Mayor has bent over backwards to demonstrate to every other community that has asked.
