You’ve seen the headlines. “Grenadian Montrealers want answers!” Well so do we. This paper has dedicated itself to fighting racism — and particularly anti-Black racism perpetrated by police — from its inception. What happened to a group of Grenadian seniors recently was unconscionable and more of the same.
Some 20 members of Montreal’s Grenadian community had gathered at Leon Charles’ Greenz Restaurant in Lachine for an outdoor BBQ and fundraising event as part of Gemma Raeburn-Baynes Spice Island Cultural Festival. Gemma is a Montreal icon. She founded the Taste of the Caribbean Festival and has been lauded by community groups, the Prime Minister of Grenada and even the City of Montreal where she signed the Golden Book of Honour for her work.
In the midst of the celebration, some 15 officers from the SPVM, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and Sûreté Québec (SQ) descended on the site. The participants were aged from their mid-60s to mid-70s. Clearly serious threats to the public well-being. Not!
The police gave two different excuses. Neither made sense. But that shouldn’t surprise anyone given their record with racial minorities and their unbridled issuing of tickets during the pandemic. They feel emboldened to do what they want. Princes of the City.
Their first excuse was that they had received a complaint about noise. That reason went limp when it was pointed out that the SQ and RCMP don’t involve themselves in noise complaints. Then Police then cited the province-wide CENTAURE strategy meant to tackle gun trafficking and violence. When the CENTAURE protocol is invoked, all three levels of police get involved. But the cops have offered no proof that there was any reason to suspect guns. Indeed no fines of any kind were issued.
Baynes called it as it was. Racial profiling. If visible minorities are involved, especially Blacks, Montreal police use that as an excuse to jump to the most extreme conclusions. It’s a knee-jerk excuse fuelled by hate to show everyone who’s boss.
Montreal has a race problem. And it rests in the SPVM. It has to stop once and for all. As an epilogue to the raid, police returned to the restaurant days after, again for no particular reason.
The incident reminds us of so many victims we have advocated for over the years. Gemma herself some fifteen years ago facing officers at her West Island home who pulled their guns because they received a call from a neighbour who thought the people helping Gemma move in may have been robbers. The friends were Black. When she objected to the guns she was told,”guns don’t hurt only bullets do.” The cases of the harassment of the Rev. Darryl Gray, student Courtney Bishop, businessman Joel DeBellefeuille, and so many others. Go to our online report entitled Police harassment of the Black community is not new at www.thesuburban.com on these cases.
Let us be clear. If there is a crime, and part of a witness’ description of the alleged perpetrator includes colour in addition to height, dress, etc... that is not racial profiling. What is racial profiling is accosting people without reasonable cause of any crime just because they are Black. It is indecent. And it must stop. Montreal has no claim to be a city of diversity if its law enforcement perpetuates prejudice and hate. But then what can one expect in a provincial jurisdiction that passed Bill 96 and engages in demonization of the other as a means of garnering votes. The bile seeps down from the top.
