We could not resist the title. Just last week we wrote that Montreal Police Chief Sylvain Caron’s suggestion to cut neighbourhood police stations was a bad idea.Part of our argument was that at a time of “defund police” protests, cutting community policing takes away a vital tool in restoring relations between police and citizens.
But since last week, a report from the SPVM itself added yet another argument against cuts. The Montreal police tabled a report that demonstrated that response times increased following merger of police stations. Particularly in the West End following the folding of NDG’s station 11 into CSL’s station 11. And not by a little. But by 21% according on even priority calls according to the report.
In the face of the report, Mayor Plante said that, “It’s very important to send a clear message that neighborhood policing is important and we will never do anything to jeopardize it.” She added that her administration wants to strengthen relationships between police and communities. It was a welcome about-face from her initial reaction to Chief Caron’s suggestion that it was in some way, “new solutions for our problems.”
The introduction of neighbourhood police stations in Montreal in 1995 was one of the most progressive and effective policies in urban policing anywhere on the continent. Many have ascribed Montreal’s two-decade unbroken drop in violent crime directly to that policy. The officers in neighbourhood stations get the most valuable tools in policing. Those tools are information and trust. They know the ins and outs of the hidden corners and criminals in a direct, on the ground, intimate way. Centralized policing can’t come close.
Many times the officers in local stations get information early and can stop crimes before they start. The reason for it is that they build relationships within neighbourhoods that makes people more comfortable. Residents and officers can see each other as human beings not just as armed threats. Residents can see police officers as protectors to whom they can confide information. And the police get to understand the different nuances and cultures of the communities they are sworn to serve and protect. It’s a vital way to stop the pigeon-holing that results in seeing everyone as potential criminals. Neighbourhood policing allows officers to develop compassion and discretion in their judgment.
We’ve already lost some twenty-five neighbourhood stations in the past fifteen years. Take any more away and we will see even more frictions and clashes. And that is something we can’t afford in a time of growing teen gang violence that has already left too many young lives snuffed out.
Premier Legault, lead us out of our “collective failure”Quebec’s Health and Welfare Commissioner Joanne Castonguay has brought in a courageous and dramatic report on the province’s performance of care and services for the elderly during the first wave of the pandemic, from February 25 to July 11, 2020. She concluded we need a “fundamental shift” from our “collective failure.” Her prescriptions can be well applied to our entire healthcare system. Premier Legault, only you can lead us out of our collective failure. And now Castonguay has given you the road map.
Castonguay’s report doesn’t just blame this government. It states that had successive governments been more interested over the past 20 years in recurring issues raised by numerous expert committees and the solutions to remedy them, the results of the pandemic crisis would have been less tragic. And the delivery of healthcare more efficient and life-saving. Her recommendations urge action not more studies.
She identified a core problem in Quebec’s healthcare delivery system that we have written about often. That it is compartmentalized — “siloed” is the word she uses — unresponsive to individual needs and more responsive to bureaucratic directives. Our system does not fulfill its original — and often repeated promise — that medicine should follow the patient and Castonguay adds is also unsuitable for the needs of an ageing population.
One major fault she highlights is that our systems — both health care and seniors care — have no real access to data in a timely manner. And this applies to data on individual patients as well as challenges in the public environment.
She also raised the alarm on issues that we and other advocates have warned of for years. Lack of manpower, insufficient staff supervision, lack of expertise, weak governance of care and services and weak general governance of the health and social services system.
If the Premier listens to the recommendations in this report, many seniors — for a start — will be saved much suffering and anguish. It is the least they deserve.
