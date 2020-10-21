Last Saturday night was the annual ‘Night for the Homeless.’ It is an initiative started several years ago to shed light on the tragedy of Montreal’s growing numbers of homeless. Estimates of those on the streets range from 3,000-5,000. Another estimated 20,000 have no residence but are sharing space with generous friends or family often ‘couch-surfing’ from one home to another as the current expression calls it.
But for those on the streets, the Covid crisis brings their plight to a heightened level of urgency. We are also seeing a new phenomenon arise that is not disappearing. The tent cities. Across Montreal, many homeless have set up tents to give them some shelter.
As the cold weather approaches, they not only need shelter from the elements, but from disease as well. These tent clusters can be seen in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, Montreal North and even in Cabot Square which is across the street from Westmount city line.
Some 300 people are hunkered down in tents near the Jacques-Cartier bridge and some 100-150 a day seek food and some respite and security at Cabot. The urgency today has to do with timing and weather.
At the start of the pandemic Montreal opened 14 temporary shelters in an attempt to protect those on the streets from Covid. All the established shelters were filled to capacity. Today, those 14 have been reduced to 3.
Last Saturday, City Councillor Benoît Langevin and community organizer Diane Gervais who has been organizing food trucks for Cabot Square, raised the alarm. Langevin pointed out that Mayor Plante’s promise of 500 beds is quickly running out of time. It takes thirty days to get even a temporary shelter operational. With the supply of shelters reduced by 11, he doesn’t see how it is possible to address the need once winter comes unless action is taken immediately. Not only has the city not allocated a budget for temporary shelters yet, but the budget for mobile food delivery has been cut which is why so many are dependant on volunteers like Gervais.
Langevin also asks, “Why not make those shelters permanent?” In that he is supported by Welcome Haall Mission CEO Sam Watts who also said this weekend that the only solution is permanent housing for the homeless.
“The tent city is one of many indications that we need to address the problem,” Watts noted. “We need to address it with permanent housing, not with a series of patches.”
The city had announced in August that it would once open temporary winter shelters at the old Royal Victoria hospital site, in Complexe Guy-Favreau on René-Levesque Boulevard and the YMCA in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve. Altogether, the shelters would be able to accommodate 315 beds. But no plans or budgets have yet been allocated.
There is a role for all of us to play. Politicians and citizens alike. The current municipal administration spent $125,000,000 just last year to acquire land in Pierrefonds to build “the biggest park in Canada.” This in a city with among the highest green space ratios per capita in North America. Those dealing with the homeless crisis estimate that it would take less than half of that amount to provide permanent housing for those on the streets.It’s time for Mayor Plante to make the ‘human deal’ more important than the ‘green deal.’
As for the rest of us, we should at least feed the homeless since the city’s budget has been cut. Our video of the encounter at Cabot Square has moved several restaurants to action. They have offered to become part of the mobile food supply chain in the city. Their calls have been truly heartwarming. You can see the video with this editorial on our website. It will move you.
We stand at the precipice of despair and promise. Let’s call our city councillors and bombard the Mayor’s office at 514.872.3101. It’s not hard redialing every 20 minutes while others go hungry and homeless. This is the time when all Montrealers working together can truly make ‘The night for the homeless’ a thing of the past.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.