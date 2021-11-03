Vote for change

It has been an impossible four years. And not just because of the pandemic.
The Plante administration has waged a senseless dogmatic war on cars, destroyed downtown, neglected cultural communities, lost control of construction schedules and failed to follow through on budgets and programs to help the hungry and the homeless. But we do have more bike paths.
The Mayor’s priorities were not informed by any logic on the environment. It is not that she tried to encourage hybrid and electric cars. She dogmatically painted drivers as inherently irresponsible and somehow selfish. She forgot that many drivers needed cars to hold down two jobs. Mothers had to take kids to classes and activities. Children had to take aged parents to doctors.
She replaced parking spots with bike paths. Made downtown shopping so difficult that many West Enders now go to the West Island. So lost control of construction schedules that most of the centre city became impassable and unattractive. And wrecked economic havoc in her own borough of Ville Marie — downtown Montreal which she governs as Mayor — that perhaps no other part of the city had entrepreneurs and merchants in such distress. And her policies caused such traffic congestion that car emissions spewed into the air in ever increasing amounts.
For the first time in decades, cultural communities did not feel that this city hall was their city hall as well. The inclusiveness that was a hallmark of the Bourque, Tremblay and Coderre administrations reverted to benign neglect. For the past four years this has not been a Montreal for all Montrealers.
Homelessness is a problem in all large cities. But the Coderre administration always had plans and budgets in place before winter set in. The Plante administration has failed to keep its timetables resulting in the most tragic rise in people on the streets and in deaths on the streets.
We could go on but we think the point is made. We need a change from all this and we need it now. In four years Montreal may not be salvageable, and taxes will continue to rise.
Denis Coderre may have had his faults. But he made Montreal a Metropolis. Got devolved powers. Engaged the city on the world stage. Encouraged business and growth.Was sensitive to the needs of cultural communities and committed to English services for all. And his administration was the first in decades to cut spending. His current commitments including development of air rights to broaden our tax base, support for the Letter of the 96 against Bill 96, have sensible traffic policies that open up downtown and secure customer access to businesses and promise to increase police presence to deter the outbreak of street violence and murder are needed and bode well for the city’s future. It’s the change we need.
Balarama Holness, with all due respect, is a fine young man with sincere beliefs. But he can only be a spoiler. His support is heavily in the West End, an area that traditionally supports Mr. Coderre. The vote for Mayor is a direct vote. And every vote for Holness is effectively a vote for Plante. Please do not make that mistake.
It is time for change. But experienced change to give this city the fixes it needs. We do not need change for the sake of change with votes given to someone who happens to simply be new.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.