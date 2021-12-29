It is a hectic period leaving many tired and discouraged. Another variant. Another wave. More discussions and restrictions. More calls for sacrifice. But not a word about the real issue at hand from the beginning. Well it’s time.
Readers may consider this editorial as both a wake-up call and our New Year’s wish. It will soon be two years from our first lockdowns on March 15, 2020. Two years and still not a word or a hint of a plan on the central concern since the pandemic began. The size and sustainability of our health care system. It’s time for a plan. The people have done their share of sacrifice.
From the first — at all times and in all jurisdictions — every head of state and government told their citizens that it was necessary to put lives and livelihoods on hold for one purpose: to protect health care systems from being overrun. All well and good. And we understood at the beginning that there was only so much governments could do as quickly as was necessary.
But it has now been two years. We will not address what others did or can do but we can address what we here in Quebec can do. In almost two years we have not expanded our health care capacity one bit. That is unacceptable.
To start with we need physical plant expansion. We need a centralized, specialized, bilingual facility in Montreal of about 150,000 sq. ft. to deal with Covid patients. God knows the government owns enough buildings through its Société immobilière Québec agency. It does not require a building the size of a hospital. Nor does it require expensive equipment. Patients needing ICU care will still be treated at our legacy hospitals. But 90% of patients in hospitals due to Covid are in general segregated wards. They only need medications, nurses and doctors.
That brings us to the second issue. Doctors. We don’t have enough doctors without the pandemic. But now Quebec is really strapped. Montreal has almost 1,000 foreign-trained doctors who aren’t being allowed to write their medical exams. They are being kept out for two reasons. First, because Quebec continues to allow the College of Physicians and Surgeons to exercise its monopoly on entry into the profession. Second, because Quebec is demanding French proficiency exams that most Francophones could not pass. Both have to end. On a one time emergency basis. Quebec has the power with the College through Order-in-Council and Bill 101 provides for the necessary exceptions. Quebec needs to do it now.
Finally, the nurses. When we had the disaster in the seniors homes in which a major factor was lack of nurses and orderlies, Premier Legault took responsibility for the problem, organized a budget that tripled salaries and mounted training programs and within two months the system overcame 80% of its staffing shortages. He can do the same for the nurses throughout the system. Make the profession more attractive as he did in the CHSLDs. Get more nurses by raising a budget, hiking the salaries, make working conditions more sustainable and end mandatory overtime that has led to hundreds leaving the system — many for the private sector — in Montreal alone.
There it is. There’s the plan. It will cost a fraction of what the past two years have cost in Quebec expenditures. That’s our New Year’s wish and we hope the Legault administration will make it it’s New Year’s resolution.
