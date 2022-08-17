It was heartening that Quebec Superior Justice Chantal Corriveau suspended two provisions of Bill 96 until they can be heard on the merits in a later court case. In effect she granted an injunction. Perhaps the judiciary is becoming the main line of defence to roll back this unnecessary and divisive law. Maybe the judges will succeed where media and political opposition failed.
There is a but however. The provisions involved the law’s requirement that contracts, legal agreements and court judgments be in English and French and that the French translation would have precedence regardless of the language or desire of the parties. Parties and litigants would have to pay certified translators to create French translations of these documents.
The problem is that there are not enough translators today as it is. Various Bar associations including the Quebec Bar raised their oppositions to these articles. They also argued that these articles were unconstitutional as the BNA Act guarantees equal status to the use of English and French in the courts.
Lawyer Doug Mitchell who represented those launching the case argued that small and medium-sized English-speaking companies could face obstacles and delays in terms of obtaining justice. As it is it takes some two months to get a judgment in civil courts.
Justice Corriveau wrote that “the plaintiffs raise a serious question, namely a possible contravention of section 133 of the Constitution Act, 1867, which provides in Quebec for access to the Courts in French and in English.... The plaintiffs argue that this is contrary to a provision of the Constitution and creates a barrier preventing access to the Courts for legal persons whose representatives are English-speaking. The additional costs and additional time required to obtain a certified translation create an obstacle to access to justice.”
That’s the but. Justice Corriveau is correct of course. But several other challenges on other unconstitutional aspects of Bill 96 have not received such swift relief. This can’t just be about jurists helping jurists. The spirit of Corriveau’s judgment must resonate through the system.
The attempt to suspend Bill 96’s unconstitutional attack on anglophone access to CEGEPs did not succeed. Yet the violation of the constitution is the same as in the Corriveau judgment.The limits on use of English in healthcare could not only cause irreparable prejudice but could kill people. There are limits on unilingual institutions and interdepartmental communication in English. The potential for menace is there like landmines. Do these articles not also warrant suspension through injunctive relief?
There is also an urgency to suspend warrantless searches, and to suspend the six-month deadline for immigrants to learn French and certainly to suspend the Minister’s intervention in appointing judges and restoring judicial independence.
Justice Corriveau’s judgment on translations must be just the start of stopping the application of Bill 96 until all court challenges are heard.
