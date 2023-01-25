It used be the moral and legal standard in Canada that federal political parties expressed vigorous and robust commitment through words and action to our Constitution and Charter and the guarantees of minority language rights embedded therein. Sadly, we have seen that wane since the end of the Harper government. But Prime Minister Trudeau’s proposed Bill C13 has changed deafening silence into dangerous threat that would further diminish those rights and encourage Quebec discrimination against minorities.
It was therefore heartening to hear the eloquent and courageous call by NDG-Westmount MP the Hon. Marc Garneau — a former Trudeau Minister — taking the government to task and warning that, “It would be an error to give Quebec free rein on language. It is discriminatory to the anglophone minority.” His attack on the Trudeau Bill should be a clarion call to all elected officials of character and conscience.
C13 is the revision of the federal Official Languages Act. The original Act introduced by Prime Minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau in 1969 gave equal status to English and French but reiterated the constitutionally guaranteed minority language rights which he made sure were repeated in his Charter of Rights in 1982. This Bill does no such thing.
The reasoning and necessity behind C13 has been questioned by legal scholars and political pundits. Since from its inception it focused on increasing and strengthening French minority language rights, many speculated that it was an election ploy to garner more seats in Quebec.
But then the government went further. It offered an amendment that would make this Bill — a federal law — subject to the charter of the French language (Bill 101) as reformed by Bill 96. That is what led Mr. Garneau and two other Quebec MPs — St.Leonard’s Patricia Lattanzio and Mount-Royal’s Anthony Housefather — to speak out.
For those who thought the original Bill was nothing but political pandering, this amendment sealed that judgment. And worse. In light of Bill 96’s extension of Quebec law into areas of federal jurisdiction, it became nothing less than federal capitulation to — and culpability in — Quebec’s destruction of minority rights. All for the sake of a few more Quebec votes.
The opportunism and cowardice of the Trudeau government is nothing less than a shameful abandonment of federal responsibility. If Pierre Trudeau led the fight to keep Canada together combatting the nationalist excesses of Quebec and giving no consideration to electoral profit, his son has reversed course and manifests total submission to whatever François Legault demands. It puts into question whether there is a new de facto legal status of the Canadian Confederation. Ottawa is giving Quebec sovereignty-association without the Quebec Premier even having to utter the phrase.
By incorporating recognition of Bill 96 which invokes the notwithstanding clause as a preemptive measure,Bill C13 sends the message that Ottawa will not entertain any argument or claim that calls into question the Quebec Charter of the French language. Justin Trudeau had no problem speaking out against Ontario or Alberta invoking notwithstanding. He has not criticized Quebec, his double standard is clear.
We can only hope that the opposition parties find their moral compasses and kill Bill C13. They should act before history writes that sad two-word epitaph — “Too late” — as this nation dissolves.
We would encourage them to act on these other words of Mr. Garneau’s as to what the responsibility of federally elected officials are.
“It would be a serious mistake for us, as federal members of Parliament on a federal committee examining a federal law, to leave the field open to Quebec to do whatever it wants in terms of language in Quebec.It is not appropriate to refer to Quebec’s Charter of the French language in Bill C‑13, which falls under federal jurisdiction and deals with official languages in Canada. By making this reference, we are de facto incorporating the Charter of the French language of Quebec in a federal statute.As federal MPs, we have a duty towards linguistic minorities in Canada, including Quebec’s anglophones.”
