When Premier Legault first announced months ago his intention to expand Bill 101 — before even stating any specifics — he audaciously made clear that he would invoke the Notwithstanding Clause. Now that Bill 96 has been introduced — going much further than most thought — it is time for Prime Minister Trudeau to demonstrate the same audacity and invoke his power of Disallowance. It would be a profile in courage that this nation sorely needs.
The justification for using the power is clear. Bill 96 does not only further erode minority language rights — constitutionally protected ones — as much as Premier Marois’ Bill 14 did which this newspaper’s active engagement helped defeat, but for the first time extends Bill 101 into areas of federal jurisdiction. Those would include banking, insurance direct and indirect taxation, the postal service, defence, marriage and divorce, criminal law and broadcasting. The latter would directly jeopardize our right of free expression “in any media or form of communication” as guaranteed in Sec.2(b) of the Canadian Charter of Rights.
Legault’s excuse for invoking Notwithstanding — aside from the fact that it was available — is that “Quebec never signed the Constitution Act of 1982.” But the 1982 Act is not Canada’s Constitution. It is an Amending Formula Act giving Ottawa — not Westminster — the power to amend our Constitution. It’s first amendment was to incorporate the Charter of Rights and Freedoms into our Constitution. Legault hung himself with his own words. Here’s why.
Our actual Constitution is the Constitution Act of 1867 commonly known as the BNA Act. And Quebec signed that Act! Sections 55,56,57 and 90 provide that the federal cabinet (the governor-general-in-council) may disallow any Act of a provincial legislature and wipe it off the statute book within one year.
Legault does not have the power to use Notwithstanding for the very reason he cited. Quebec never signed the 1982 Act and the Notwithstanding power resides in the Charter that is the heart of that Act. So he can’t use a power Quebec has not signed on to. But Trudeau can use Disallowance which Quebec accepted in 1867 and is subject to. Legault buried his argument. He has given Trudeau the opening. All Trudeau has to do is find the courage to run with it.
Disallowance has been used over a hundred times in our history. Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau considered using disallowance over the original Bill 101 and decided against it for political not legal reasons. As a constitutional scholar he agreed he had the power but felt that using it then to basically protect minority language rights in education would exacerbate an already explosive political situation.
It is bad enough that Ottawa has never acted to protect our minority language rights guaranteed in the BNA Act, but for Justin Trudeau to fail to act to protect federal jurisdiction is to nullify the very raison d’être of Canada. It will no longer be a federal state. Just a collection of fiefdoms. His legacy will be as the father of the death of this country.
The reach of Bill 96 into federal jurisdiction is its most corrosive aspect. But it also institutionalizes Quebec as a snitch society by opening a complaint line for any instance where someone feels they have been aggrieved. It creates more fines. It creates another language inspection office parallel to the OQLF with “commissioners” rather than “inspectors.” It conscripts union locals to appoint shop stewards to enforce language laws. At a time when small businesses are struggling to survive and revive, it expands Bill 101 to all businesses of 25 employees and up rather than the current 50. It limits spaces in English Cegeps and limits francophones’ ability to go to English Cegeps. It demands that unilingual Francophones be given hiring preference.
We do not have enough space to list the viruses of Bill 96. As Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau said of the Charlottetown Accord, “It deserves a big, fat NO.” He said it because he firmly believed it weakened federal authority and Confederation itself. His son has a chance to save Confederation. Let us hope that a spark of his father’s courage still resides within him and that he has the courage to let that spark light a torch of liberty.
