Prime Minister Trudeau has legislated rule by bully. It’s a power grab devoid of any legitimacy that voters accorded this government at the ballot box.
His invocation of the Emergencies Act is a far more dangerous manifestation of lasting rule by bully than anything the few hundred remaining truckers — for all their bombast — could have inflicted on this country. The remaining truckers exceeded their right of protest. Trudeau nullified the rule of law.
In Trudeau’s manipulation of the Act, he gave his government the power to freeze bank accounts without court sanction of individual citizens involved with the truckers protest. That is something that has not only never been seen in this country, but nowhere else in the western democracies. It is so draconian that there was no legal mechanism to protect the banks. Finance Minister Freeland had to grant them immunity from prosecution for the seizures.
Trudeau and Freeland’s excuse for this odious action is that they found it “unacceptable” that some of the money coming into accounts of Canadian supporters of the truckers came from the United States. The audacity of this government is breathtaking considering that in both 2015 and 2019 Mr. Trudeau openly accepted help from Democratic Party organizers and former President Obama confirmed that.
But putting that aside, when a government starts limiting what political aims people can use their money for, that becomes the stuff of tyrannies not democracies. Finance Minister Freeland barely concealed her satisfaction when she reported last Friday that 76 individual accounts had been frozen totalling some $3.5 million. She had the audacity to state that the government was unilaterally- and without parliamentary debate — broadening Canada’s definition of “terrorist financing.” Peaceful protestors — no matter how coarse some may be — are now to be labelled “terrorists?” We should all be terribly afraid of this government. It’s not a far leap from characterizing words, not just dollars, as “terrorist” weapons.
It is also telling that Mr. Trudeau never considered the use of the Emergencies Act when Indigenous groups blocked railroads across the country for the better part of a month or when protestors blockaded oil pipelines. Mr.Trudeau said in imposing the Act this time that, “This is about keeping Canadians safe, protecting people’s jobs.” Didn’t the other protests threaten the same? But then the Prime Minister supported those groups. So his interpretation of the rule of law is that it applies to those he agrees with. Or seeks to pander to.
Trudeau has been rightly accused of hypocrisy last week by Dr. Vijay Chauthaiwale, the Head of Foreign Affairs for the Bharatiya Janata Party in India. Dr. Chauthaiwale pointed out that Mr. Trudeau voiced support for farmers in India who blocked major highways to New Delhi for a year in 2021, saying at the time: “Canada will always be there to defend the right of peaceful protest.”
The Emergencies Act has never before been used. And it’s predecessor, the War Measures Act, was only used in World Wars I and II and during the FLQ crisis. It requires war, invasion, insurrection and threats to the national order. None of those standards were met by the truckers protest. It is surprising to us that Justice Minister David Lametti did not resign in protest.
Of the more than two thousand tickets and one hundred arrests all were for matters totally within the purview of the Ottawa and Ontario Police. No federal assets were used. Neither the Canadian Forces nor the RCMP. The crimes were mischief, counselling to mischief, trespass, counselling to trespass and interfering with justice. All but the latter were misdemeanours
So why the Emergencies Act? It’s federal rule by bully and another attempt to curtail how we express our political views and how we spend our money. The Trudeau administration has abandoned any fidelity to rule by ballot.
The Canadian Civil Liberties Association has taken the federal government to court warning that Trudeau’s actions, “threaten our democracy and our civil liberties.” The premiers of Quebec, Manitoba, Alberta and Saskatchewan said the emergency powers were not needed in their regions. Alberta is also taking the federal government to court. Quebec Premier Francois Legault said invoking the Emergencies Act, “throws oil on the fire.”
It has been a shameful display. As Albert Camus wrote, “The ‘welfare of the people’ has always been the alibi of tyrants.” Let us all stand on guard.
