The truckers “Freedom” convoy that took over Parliament Hill and downtown Ottawa over the weekend had many messages. First among them were the truckers themselves who didn’t want their livelihoods upset and wanted the vaccine mandates that applied to cross-border drivers reversed.
But the majority in the crowds were Canadians from many walks of life who simply had enough of government dictates and directives over their lives. Many of them were vaccinated. They simply wanted to be “treated as adults” as many protestors said, and have the right to make their personal decisions themselves. They took the slogan of the women’s movement and said succinctly, “Our bodies, our choices.”
The vast majority of the protestors simply and reasonably — perhaps justifiably — want relief from government rule and regulation that dominates so much of our daily lives. As one protestor eloquently said, “a free society is based first on the freedom to choose. Even badly!”
The problem with the messaging coming out of this protest however had to do with the extremes, and the individuals and groups that allied themselves with the protest and in many cases took over the messaging compromising the legitimate expression of grievances. The protest was a case study of “be careful who your friends are.”
The majority of the protestors were peaceful and expressed authentic complaints properly. But the original truckers themselves had not set up any organization to handle this. Very quickly their movement was exploited by those who propagated ugly, false and misleading messages. They hijacked an historic and perhaps much needed grassroots expression into nothing more than extremist clickbait.
One of them, Tamara Lich who spoke to much of the media in the week leading up to the protest, serves as secretary of the Western separatist Maverick Party and stood on Parliament Hill yelling that the protest would go on until the government falls. Her “Canada Unity” website styles itself as the organizer of the trucker protest and she was involved with raising money for it ostensibly on GoFundMe. Though the protestors were certainly not fans of the Prime Minister, most of them simply wanted the issues we mention in our opening to be resolved. That got lost amid the rhetoric and hate.
According to the Canadian Anti-Hate Network, another loud promoter of the convoy Pat King, a former Canadian Yellow Vest organizer like Lich and listed as the North Alberta contact for her ‘Canada Unity’ site, stated that “the only way this is going to be solved is with bullets.” Global News reported on a King Twitter post where he warns of, “...an endgame. It’s called depopulation of the Caucasian race.” He also wrote that vaccines are meant to, “track our movements.” Even his fellow organizers tried to distance themselves from him after that but King said that those efforts were only made, “due to their PR value.”
Jason LaFace, listed as the North and East Ontario organizer for the convoy on the Canada Unity site, put up a post on his Facebook page on, “Canadians politicians who were not born in Canada.” And captioned it ‘traitors to our country.’ These are but some examples of the hijackers.
It is not surprising then that there were so many signs equating vaccinations and QR codes with the swastika nor that there were even Nazi flags being carried. A minority yes, but a minority whose images flooded the country and for many put the whole protest into disrepute. They understood full well what they were doing. They know an image from a few can flood out the voices of thousands like a Tsunami. This was not an accident.
And what did those who rely on social media see? Not debate or discussion or explanation. They saw images. They saw those Nazi flags, posters equating government with fascism, banners saying “F... Trudeau” and a Terry Fox statue covered in upside down Canadian flags. A national flag turned upside down is the international symbol for a nation under siege. And the conspiracy theories attain legitimacy from the imagery and spread like viruses.
This enemy within — from the extremes of right or left — warps a nation’s ability to reason. It stains those who participated in a democratic process — in this case protest — with a tarred brush of nullification. Far too many see these images and knowing nothing else, assume there must be some truth there. But overwhelmingly there is no “there” there. We need to guard against this enemy. Not much depends on it except our freedoms and our futures...
