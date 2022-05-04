Thursday, May 5 at 11, thousands of Montrealers of all faiths and backgrounds will march from Cabot Square to Place du Canada to celebrate Israel’s 74th Independence Day. It is important to all of us – as members of the family of free people – that we be there. It is always a pure celebration of freedom and the triumph of will over adversity.
This March was an annual event for two decades. The past two years, because of the pandemic, it wasn’t held. Yet we all triumphed over adversity. What could be a better way to celebrate that message and metaphor.
But there is more. So much happened in these years that all those of good will who value peace should celebrate. Israel, the only democracy in the Middle East, made peace flourish broader and deeper than ever before. In addition to the peace agreements that existed with Egypt and Jordan, the Abraham Accords were concluded bringing the United Arab Emirates, Bahrein, Morocco and The Sudan into peace and economic agreements with Israel. Historic times.
Thursday’s March represents not only a celebration of freedom,but a celebration of a hope that peace will continue to spread throughout that region. And it has positive repercussions for us here in Quebec. This new reality — this new optimism — may have led to the first official visit of the Legault government represented by Economy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon who signed the first economic and research agreements with Israel. There is even talk of Quebec opening a permanent Trade and Economic Mission there.
If the Jewish people – in its national as well as religious manifestation — is the “canary in the mineshaft of history,” a phrase regularly employed by historians, then Israel is also the litmus test of the ability of western civilization to survive. It is the frontline member of the family of free nations facing the existential challenge of Islamist fundamentalism. It may very well be that as Israel goes, so goes the west. But it is heartening to see that Israel is making common cause with so many Arab governments against that very same fundamentalism.Israel may very well be the free world’s hope for only with the alliances with Arab governments can the extremists be brought to ground. This is truly something to celebrate.
