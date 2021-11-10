There has been much criticism of the treatment of former Foreign Minister Marc Garneau in Prime Minister Trudeau’s recent cabinet shuffle. Canada lost an authentic public servant and a knowledgeable and respected voice on the world stage. And a man of Garneau’s achievement did not deserve dismissal. But what also occurred to us was that the West End and West Island of Montreal — anglophone Montreal — is without representation in the cabinet even though the area is a consistent fortress for Liberal votes. And representation does not necessarily mean an anglophone. Marc Garneau understood the community here. It would have been appropriate for the Prime Minister to at least bring another MP from the area into cabinet. And who better than Mount Royal’s Anthony Housefather. Liberal MPs from Mount Royal have always been in cabinet when a Liberal government has been in power. Housefather has delivered amongst the largest Liberal majorities in the country. So why has he been passed over for six years? Maybe it’s time for him to consider switching to a party that would value him. Anthony Housefather could win Mount Royal as a Conservative. He should think about it. And so should the Prime Minister.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.