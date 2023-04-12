To begin with we have to offer thanks to the Hydro employees who put this city together again. But we also have to start pushing for a change in Hydro priorities when this happens again. And it will happen.
In 1998 Hydro-Quebec called the Ice Storm of that year, “a storm event that happens once a century.” Well, just 25 years later it happened again. Dramatic weather is the reality of life here. Questions were raised everywhere as to why this jurisdiction has so much less underground electric cables than others with less inclement weather. It will now again become a major policy debate.
Another issue will be manpower. Many of the areas we serve were the last to have electricity restored and as of this writing thousands are still in the dark. The government stated that it didn’t need more workers, because it would affect “efficiency.” It rejected offers of help from neighbouring provinces. Yet the reason Hydro gave for certain problem areas like the West Island not being restored quicker was that even though the power breaks were small, there were very many of them because there was so much land and so many trees.
So if this was the reason — larger land areas — then it was logical to have more workers out not less to achieve “efficiency.” You can’t have it both ways.
Successive governments have always responded — as this one has — to the demands to bury more cables underground by stating it is too expensive. Premier Legault gave us a new figure last week. He claimed that to bury all cables in Quebec would cost $100 billion.
Whether true or not, it misses the point. Nobody is suggesting doing all of Quebec at one time. But in a city like Montreal that accounts for two-thirds of Quebec’s GDP, there are real costs to almost week-long power outages. Quebec has recognized Montreal’s importance by giving it the status of a “Metropole” and appointing a Minister in charge. It is logical to take the next step and protect the infrastructure by doing some work on burying cables every year.
Some would ask where do we start in Montreal? That too is logical. This storm demonstrated — and Hydro recognized — the vulnerability of the West Island for the reasons we quoted above. By the fifth day while 80% of Montreal was restored, 50-65% of the power in just five West Island municipalities and boroughs — Pierrefonds-Roxboro, DDO, Kirkland, Beaconsfield and Pointe Claire — was still out. High percentages of outages were also in evidence in West End areas. Since Hydro itself made a point of underlining how much land surrounds properties in these areas, it won’t be logistically difficult to bury cable because of lack of density.
Where will the money come from? Well, it would be done on a long-term schedule as with most infrastructure projects. Ten years for Montreal would be appropriate. Starting with the West Island.
Hydro is a state monopoly. It declared a record $7 billion profit last year and was accorded a near record 3% rate hike by the Energy Board for 2023. It’s bonds are triple-A rated. It has the cash — and the capacity to raise more — to start the work. It can also follow the example of France’s national supplier which sold 40% of its shares on the public markets to raise needed capital for infrastructure projects. Or Ontario’s Hydro One which did the same. Quebec stubbornly refuses to put any Hydro shares on the public capital markets because successive governments of all parties claim it will threaten our “patrimoine.” But it won’t if we follow France and Ontario’s examples and sell just a minority of its shares.
Our hydro power is among the cheapest to produce in the world. We‘re really good at it. It is as comparatively cheap as the Saudi wellhead price of $5 to produce a barrel of oil. But our Hydro is being sold to Quebecers without reflecting our true economies of production.
Hydro is always Quebec’s over-protected Golden Child. Several years ago — in two back to back years — Hydro was granted rate increases for “lower than anticipated demand” one year and”greater than anticipated demand” the next.
It doesn’t need such protection. Hydro just last year signed another record agreement to supply power to the US northeast. And good for HQ. But Quebecers have to start getting more benefits from this largesse.
Hydro was started by Premier Adelard Godbout in the early 1940s and completed in the Jean Lesage government in the 1960s. A driving reason was that people every year were dying in their beds in winter because they couldn’t afford heat. Nationalization was supposed to stop that. But over the past decades, Hydro profits instead of being used to reduce rates — as was originally conceived — have been fused in the general treasury funds. So the money is there, but it is no longer segregated.
Using Hydro’s own words about lack of density making cable-burying logistics easier, the worst affected areas in this storm would be the cheapest to start with.
Perhaps It is time to paraphrase René Levesque when as a Lesage Minister responsible for completing Hydro he answered critics by stating, “Ça suffit!” Indeed. It’s enough with excuses. Let’s start the work.
