To borrow novelist Joseph Heller’s phrase “Something Happened” this past Saturday afternoon in this city. It came alive for a few hours. Not through noisy, divisive demonstrations, but through normal living. It may have been the signal that it is time for a cautious renaissance and that we should start acting on the positive numbers showing up in our metropolis.
Throughout the past year of restrictions, we have always been told that they were necessary based on the numbers and on public health directives. We were even told that when the contrary was true. Public health director Dr. Horacio Arruda had said on Sept. 25th that there was “no reason to close restaurants because they were following guidelines and there were few cases from that sector.” Restaurants were closed despite that comment some five days later. It not only tore the heart put of the joie de vivre of our city, cost 300,000 jobs but also contributed to a host of mental health problems according to many medical professionals. Humans are social animals. They need contact.
Well, during the past ten days we started to get hints from our elected officials of positive numbers. Montreal’s positivity tests have averaged 3.5 % for over a month. The city has the lowest numbers in the province. Hospitalizations and deaths have fallen every day and are at the lowest levels in five months. Some 40% of the population is vaccinated. Premier Legault hinted at moving Montreal into an orange zone designation and would allow restaurant openings within guidelines. Mayor Plante has said she hopes for terrace openings by June 1 and committed $4 million to restaurants to use any way they want. Finally, many municipalities including Montreal have started to put up street seating and terraces even though Quebec has still not approving serving food and drink.
Since so many actions have been taken based on negative numbers, we think it’s time for our elected officials to take cautious liberalizing actions based on positive numbers. It’s the right and reasoned thing to do. And it will raise everyone’s spirits. It will even make more people go get vaccinated. They need to be rewarded. More carrot less stick.
We weren’t the only ones thinking like this. And an important group of entrepreneurs took action this past weekend. Restaurant, bar and club owners staged a Renaissance. It was a symbolic two-hour opening of many of our very best who had their staffs come in and escort visitors — properly masked and distanced — through their establishments as if they were Museums reminding everyone of the importance of Café Society and the human dynamic that comes with it and that we all need so much. And it worked as thousands came down for the first time in a long time and even stores benefitted from the increased traffic. The streets were pulsating for the first time in a very long while. Peel, Crescent, Laurier, Bernard, Little Italy, Old Montreal and Griffintown were all abuzz and the media was out in force.
It was a manifestation of the urgency of the situation. Chez Alexandre’s Alain Creton said, “All our establishments are becoming like museums. People need them for human contact. They are important for our socialization. And for our mental health. People need human contact.It’s more dangerous to leave people crowded inside than to be in open surroundings following guidelines.” As one restaurateur on St-Denis said, “Saturday was an attempt to keep our establishments from truly becoming permanent museums.”
This is not the first demonstration by the industry, but it is certainly the most creative. The situation is turning quite grim for a sector that is the fourth largest employer in the province. Recently, Quebec restaurant association president Peter Sergakis, Quebec bar association president Renaud Lapointe and famed restaurateur Eric Luksenberg called on Premier Legault to reopen their industry or risk losing half to permanent closures. Among other measures, they demanded a 50% rollback in business taxes. They also asked, “How can we pay business taxes when the government has stopped our ability to do business and make a living?”
We urge Premier Legault to reward Montrealers for their sacrifices and to pay as much attention to the positive numbers as the negative ones. Mr. Premier, let us turn the spirit of Renaissance Saturday into a reality. It is time to start opening up. With all the guidelines necessary, but it is time. It is vital for our economy. It is vital for our spirits. It is even more vital for the government’s credibility. Policies cannot be a one-way street of control based on fear and paying attention only to the numbers that suit the state to maintain that control.
