As we worked on our front page story on “Pressure at the pumps” we were truly taken aback by how hidden the tax elements of a price of a litre of gas were. The gas stations don’t have it. The oil companies don’t reveal it. And governments’ own websites lump components together to make matters undecipherable. Four separate taxes are hidden in the price of a litre of gas. All the consumer sees is the fifth tax, the GST/TVQ. Almost 40% of the price of a litre of gas being taxes is quite a bite without the public being informed.
At this time of hyper-inflation, the last thing Canadians needed was Prime Minister Trudeau’s carbon tax. But since he did it, the least he could have ordered was total transparency on what goes into the price of a commodity that economic consensus informs us is responsible for some 40% of the inflation we’ve suffered through in the past two years.
We contacted several government agencies including the federal Department of Natural Resources and Revenue Quebec. Clarity did not appear until we engaged with the Canadian Taxpayers Federation and Canadians for Affordable Energy to compile information that should be made readily available by the government in one place. And information that should reflect the changes that seem to come monthly with disturbing regularity.
With Labour Day weekend approaching, and our traditional vacation and travel period coming to an end, Canadians need a break as they return to work. Since the start of the Ukraine War, oil companies have been raising prices using the excuse that Russian oil will stop running due to sanctions. Yet in reality, not a drop of Russian oil has stopped flowing. Yet gas prices have been kept high. Artificially so.
A proposal that has many proponents is the reduction of federal and provincial excise taxes with the growth of the carbon tax. It’s an idea our lawmakers in Quebec and Ottawa should consider since the political promises Prime Minister Trudeau made that his carbon tax would be revenue neutral at the pumps is not happening. It just pushes up the GST/TVQ and we’re all paying taxes on taxes.
In 2019 taxes on a litre of gas made up about 30% of the cost. Quite a jump,in four years. The urgency for a cut in federal and provincial levies is building to crisis proportions. As much as the carbon tax reasoning is faulty, many of the reasons that were originally used for the imposition of federal and provincial excise taxes no longer exist. In particular, one of the original excuses was the federal budget deficit. This federal government created an artificial deficit. Let it give some real relief back in cutting its own taxes. The other reason given for increasing taxes at the pump was investment in alternative energy. Whatever one may think of that goal, it has not been realized either.
What higher gas prices are doing however is compromising what little fragile economic stability most Canadian working families have left. Reports from Statistics Canada as well as commentaries from economic think-tanks of the right and the left — such as the Fraser Institute and the Centre for Policy Alternatives -demonstrate that not only are some one-third of urban households living below the poverty line, but that almost a third of working Canadians are classified as “working poor” surviving paycheque to paycheque. MNP, the national insolvency firm, just released a report stating that “over half” of Canadians are $200 away from being broke.
It used to be a rule of thumb that working households should not spend more than a quarter of their gross income on housing costs. That average has been long abandoned. Today most spend 30-40% on housing costs. With prices at the pump rising, most people are spending $200 a month – at a minimum – just to keep themselves mobile enough to get to work. That’s $3,000 a year or almost 8% of average household after tax income in this country. At this rate, gas prices may well be the straw that breaks a very weak Canadian economic camel’s back.
