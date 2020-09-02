The sight of street thugs pulling down and decapitating the statue of Sir John A. Macdonald was stomach-turning. It was a rape of the first principle of a civilized society. We decide matters by ballot not by bully. The rule of law is paramount. If the law is bad we work to change it. But we do not take it into our own hands to inflict violence on persons or property.
Yes, we are aware that the marchers were demonstrating against racism. That does not make their actions any less thuggish. Yes, we are aware of the debate about the role of Macdonald in the residential schools outrage. Nonetheless, the street and the mob are not the place nor the body that gets to decide what happens to property of the people. The political process debates and decides.
We have seen enough recently of peaceful protests hijacked by violent criminals. For that is what they are. Criminals. Today it is a statue, tomorrow it is your home. Before we reach the precipice of chaos and menace, our public officials need to speak with one voice to state clearly that the ballot rules and the bully will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.
This raises another critical question. Where were the police? It took quite a while for this statue to be brought down. Police are everywhere for even the smallest demonstration. Why did they not act to stop the destruction?
It has been suggested that the police on the scene felt they were outnumbered and called in the riot squad. The squad arrived too late. Sir John A. had hit the ground with his head bouncing on the concrete. It is not unreasonable to ask why if the police felt outnumbered, some commander didn’t suggest that a rubber bullet be shot into the air or at the base of the statue to move the marchers away?
It has also been suggested that since one of the goals of the marchers was defunding the police, some officers may have wanted to show what can happen without sufficient police presence. We do not believe that to be the reason for the police acting too late, but it is an object lesson what it can mean if we do not have sufficient police manpower in the face of mob rule.
As much as we may sympathize with demands for retroactive justice, new injustices cannot cure old ones. The ‘cancel culture’ demand of instant elimination of history will not reconcile or educate people to anything. It is the philosophy of the guillotine.
As much as what many in Canada and the First Nations may justifiably believe to be unforgivable original sins by this country against our First Nations, the fact is that our indigenous citizens are fully participating and contributing shareholders in this nation. And part of the debate on reconciling our history with truth and compassion. That mob claimed to speak for First Nations. It did not. That statue is also the property of Indigenous Canadians.
The bottom line is that the outlaws who carry out acts of destruction and trespass are hurting their positions most of all. Bullies do no one any good and in fact alienate many who may initially be sympathetic to their positions.
Far too often, the desire to be politically correct has led our political class to remarkable excuses for inaction. This must end. Mayor Plante’s reaction in calling for ‘study’ to determine if the statue should go back is wrong. It sends a signal to other mobs that they can beat elected authority into submission. We should all rally behind Premier Legault’s call that not only must the destruction be condemned but that the statue be put back as soon as possible. As Jonathan Kay warned so eloquently at the time of the railroad blockades, if we do not act then,“....we lose the ability to enforce the systematic organization of property rights on which every functional society, Indigenous or non-Indigenous, depends.” Amen!
