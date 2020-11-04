This will be a very different Remembrance Day this year. It is also a very special one.
This is the 75th year after the end of World War II. Most of the Greatest Generation that assured the quality of life we have are gone. Most governments, including municipalities, have cancelled most public ceremonies because of Covid. That does not relieve each of us of meeting our duty of witness and remembrance.
This year, for “Lest We Forget” to have any meaning, it’s on us. We have not been asked to jump off Higgins boats and land on the Beaches of Normandy. We have not been asked to bear cold winters on the hilltops of Korea. We have not been asked to serve under the searing sun of the Sinai. Nor in the fetid marshes of the Balkans, the jungles of Rwanda or the deadly mountains of Afghanistan. Or any of the other places where Canadians have served to assure the survival and success of liberty.
We have been asked to stay home, as much as we can. We are on couches and easy chairs and beds reading books and watching television. We are in kitchens cooking meals. But today we, this newspaper, is asking something of each of you.
This Sunday November 8th, or next Wednesday Nov. 11th, get off your chairs and sofas and beds. Get dressed, in a respectful manner. If you have children ask them to do the same. Then take your daily walk and pay respects to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
Every municipality has a cenotaph. Start walking to it. Or drive to it. On your way buy a flower. When you get to the cenotaph, lay the flower down at the base of it. Bow your heads for a moment. Then tell your children why you are both there.
Tell them of the service and sacrifice that we honour. Tell them of the veterans who went into harm’s way for all of us. Tell them of the resolve of those who went into the breach knowing that they had a ten per cent chance of being killed, not just a one per cent chance of catching an infection. Explain to them — and remind yourselves — of the depth and meaning of courage.
This simple act will meet our duty of witness and remembrance. This simple act will marshal our will to get through today’s burdens. This small measure of our faith will salute those who gave their full measure of devotion. So often when a celebrity dies, people spontaneously go to a meaningful spot and pretty soon large lakes of flowers sprout in a colourful array. This coming week, let us make every cenotaph, every cemetery, every window sprout in colourful remembrance of the silent celebrities. It’s not much to ask. Remember that for all our todays they gave their yesterdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.