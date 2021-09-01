The images and stories from Afghanistan sweep over us every day since the Taliban takeover. The tyranny is omnipresent. Female office holders being summarily dismissed. Members of the LGBTQ community assaulted and killed. Afghans who had worked with American, British and Canadian operations being brutalized and murdered. Schools closed to girls. Girls as young as 12 being taken out of their parents homes to be put into arranged marriages. Attacks by the ethnic majority Pashtun Afghan Taliban against the minority Tajik Afghans.
In the face of all this, we have a deafening silence from the self-styled “progressives.” Those very people who rail against misogyny. Who decry theocracy. Who rush to advocate for cultural “diversity.” Who champion LGBTQ rights. Where are they in the face of this horror and the history of butchery that is the Taliban’s legacy? This question must be asked over and over, but particularly this week in Canada where our Minister of Women’s Issues and Gender Equality Myriam Monsef had the temerity to refer to the Taliban as “our brothers.” She tried to walk it back by saying that Muslims refer to each other as “brothers and sisters.” Even if that were true,one would think the Taliban might warrant exclusion from this “progressive.” Prime Minister Trudeau merely said that his Minister was speaking for herself. Cold comfort.
The “progressives” are the first in the streets and in the press to attack the United States on any allegation by an individual prejudiced on account of race or creed or gender and extrapolate an individual incident into a societal denunciation. Yet these very same people — usually spouting woke political correctness and preening with platitudinal pieties at the drop of a hat — are silent as they see a nation being swept under the tsunami of the Taliban’s Deobandi Islamism and retrograde interpretation of Sharia Law.
They are the first in the streets denouncing Israel with unfathomable lies when that nation defends itself against thousands of Islamist rockets. They accuse Israel of apartheid when that nation has Arab judges, members of cabinet and parliament and diplomats. They accuse Israel of gender prejudice when that nation is the only one in the Middle East with Gay Pride parades. While the Taliban allow no place for women, Israel is one of the few nations to have had a female Prime Minister some half-century ago and where women’s roles in society is equal to men’s. The Taliban don’t even allow women to drive cars.
The silence of the left — of the “progressives” — has demonstrated its basic hypocrisy and cowardice which is also often laced with a veneer of antisemitism. Those of courage and goodwill must call them out on this. As we approach the twentieth commemoration of 9/11 we dare not lose sight of this enemy within. We must hold them to account. If we do not, then our silence will be the seed of our own peril.
