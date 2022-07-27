“Paris was always worth it, and you received in return whatever you brought to it. And this is how it was in the early days, when we were very happy.
If you were lucky enough to have lived there, then wherever you go
for the rest of your life, it stays with you, for Paris was a moveable feast.”
~ Ernest Hemingway
That’s pretty much how we Montréalais feel about our “Big Easy North”. Our moveable feast. You do get back what you put in. But you’ve got to be given a chance to put something in. You’ve got to be given the chance to live lucky. Open yourselves up to that chance and go out into our city and live lucky.
We’ve gone through a couple of tough years. But we Montrealers are resilient. The city is full and lush again. The festivals are back. The Old Port is teeming. The downtown stores are replenished. The restaurant terraces are overflowing. And the tourists have returned. This is the season to go out and enjoy the party. Go out and enjoy your city. One of the world’s great vacation destinations is just outside your front door. You’ll not only refresh and restore your spirits, but we’ll all have a role in strengthening our city just by enjoying it and spending in it. And the benefits of the rising tide we’ll create will lift all boats.
Go out and enjoy our streets musically sparked with music and laughter. Listen again to the sweet sounds of pleasure. We’ve yearned for these breathless encounters through the pandemic. Now they’re here. Be a part of it. Without tasting all this, life is nothing but a vast treadmill. You owe it to yourselves.
This past two years we have seen too much of dry and brittle fear. We almost lost our courage to live passionately. But this summer Montrealers have roused themselves like lions. From the edges of the St. Lawrence to the top of Mount Royal. From the clubs and restaurants and stores of downtown to the boating, fireworks, malls and parks of the West Island, there is so much going on. Be a part of it.
We’re out of our straightjackets. We’re back to a summer of fun and games.
If we want Montreal to be revitalized we all need to support this new openness. The reins have been loosened so let’s run like thoroughbreds. We need to celebrate the spirit and initiative that only a few years ago seemed impossible.
This is a renaissance, and by involving yourselves you’ll feel great being part of the credit for bringing life back again. Montrealers have demonstrated that we will not cede our joy and zest for living to any challenge. In the past two years we have lived through a flood of rules and regulations. But join your friends and neighbours who are demonstrating that this has not stunted our souls. We have respected virtue for the common good for the past two years. This summer, let’s indulge our vices for the same common good to assure the success of our city.
So in this summer season, live life in the only way it was truly meant to be lived. In all its glorious, chaotic and passionate serendipity. This is the season to take the warning labels off our lives. Go out and enjoy! To paraphrase Hemingway, Montreal us always worth it and it’s up to us to make a memorable summer moveable feast to take us through the other seasons.
