Few issues have curtailed free expression and even dry wit in this country as much as the politically-correct notion that one has a “right” not to be offended. Courts and human rights commissions have been swamped with plaintiffs who claimed their feelings had been hurt by something or other and they felt that was actionable and damages were due. Thankfully, the Supreme Court has brought an end to that.
The Court overturned a ruling by Quebec’s human rights tribunal, which had found that Quebec comedian Mike Ward discriminated against disabled child singer Jeremy Gabriel during a comedy routine simply by using derogatory comments. In the ruling, the high court said the Quebec tribunal, which hears cases brought to it by the provincial rights commission, had overstepped its legal bounds in several cases where it awarded thousands of dollars in damages after finding that comments alone amounted to discrimination. The court ruled that discrimination must be an action such as refusal of service, or job or housing based on race, gender or condition. Merely causing offense to feelings is not discrimination as there is no “right to not be offended.” Mr. Ward was represented by noted constitutional lawyer Julius Grey.
Those sorts of cases, where a person making a racist or derogatory comment, can now only be heard by civil courts. The Court noted in its decision that comments that are overt incitements to violence or hate against a specific group are still actionable either under human rights legislation or under the Criminal Code.
In the wake of the Supreme Court’s position, hailed across the country as a victory for free speech, Quebec’s human rights commission has decided to drop nearly a hundred cases it was investigating involving allegations of discriminatory comments. Philippe-André Tessier, the Chair of the Commission, said, “The commission still retains jurisdiction if it’s a situation of harassment, or if another right guaranteed under the Quebec Charter of Human Rights and Freedom is affected, such as the right to employment without discrimination, or the right to rent an apartment without discrimination.” His comments underlined the Supreme Court’s judgment that discrimination must be an “act” not just a comment.
It is to be hoped that the ruling, and its quick acceptance by the commission, will produce a less restrictive atmosphere in our everyday lives — as well as in the public arena — and boost the fight to roll back social restrictions on our speech and conduct that have become so suffocating in so many areas. Including the words commentators can use in newspapers.
Grey said that the commission’s announcement is a sign the commission has decided to conform to the Supreme Court ruling, which he characterized as a victory for freedom of expression. “You cannot use the power of the state to prevent people from being offended, from creating a sort of goody-goody view of free speech where you can only say things that people say are nice or agreeable. Without the ability to mock and say things that are biting, satire would be impossible. It’s what I had hoped the consequences of the Ward judgment would be, that the human rights commission would stop enforcing their view of niceness,” Grey added.
All we can add to his words are, “Amen!”
