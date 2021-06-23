Ottawa has produced two initiatives — one legislative and one parliamentary — that threaten to create a perfect storm to destroy what’s left of the fight for minority civil rights in Quebec. This comes within weeks of Quebec’s introduction of Bill 96 which would see a dramatic expansion of Bill 101 into areas of federal jurisdiction, English education and small to medium sized businesses that were previously exempt. We had our say on that Bill several weeks ago in this space and invite you to go to our website and re-read it.
On the heels of Quebec’s Bill 96, the Trudeau government has introduced Bill C-32, an act to ‘modernize’ the Official Languages Act. This proposed Bill effectively mirrors much of Bill 96 including the recognition of French as the official language of Quebec and the promise that companies of 25 employees or more within Federal jurisdiction will be subject to expanded French provisions. That 25-employee number is exactly the same as the one in Bill 96.
Within days of C-32’s introduction, the Bloc Québecois introduced a motion that Parliament recognize that Quebec has modified the Constitution unilaterally; that it is a nation and that French is its common and official language. The motion passed 281-2 with strong backing from all parties. The two MPs voting against it were independents. There were 16 abstentions among Conservatives, 29 Liberals, five New Democrats and Green Party MP Elizabeth May. What is the value of an abstention must be left to the consciences of those MPs, for it escapes us.
It may truly be said that this confluence of events in Ottawa drives home the point that the federal government can no longer be looked at for support in the struggles for minority civil rights in Quebec. It is an historic surrender and submission. Each time Quebec moves in the area of language we have come to understand that it is to pander for nationalist votes. It would be reasonable to ask if this is the reason for Parliament’s action. Whatever the case, it is clear that Quebec’s million non-francophones have no Federal champion protecting their rights as Canadians, either under the Constitution or the Charter.
The Trudeau government even trotted out the same argument successive Quebec governments have that the French language is in danger and decline. The reality is that within 1-2%, French has been and remains the language of 80% of Quebecers. And through forty years of nationalist politics, that hasn’t changed.
The only reason we can see for C-32 is an upcoming Federal election and the search for more votes in Quebec. To be fair, the bill does strengthen guarantees of French services and protection against job discrimination outside of Quebec. But it does so at the expense of the non-francophone minority in Quebec by recognizing so much Quebec authority over Constitutional minority protections.
Official Languages Minister Mélanie Joly made the point that unlike Quebec’s Bill 96, C-32 does not impose demands on companies within federal jurisdiction. It only “recognizes the duty to promote and protect the use of French as a language of work and service in private companies under federal jurisdiction in Quebec, as well as other regions of the country with a strong Francophone presence,” and that the Federal government will provide resources to help. She also points out that C-32 provides more funding for English organizations and institutions within Quebec. She believes, incorrectly we think, that the Bill will strengthen both French and English communities.
When we asked her how she can be confident that the Quebec government will see the legislation as suggestive and not an open license to cut English services, she answered that she had “discussions” with the responsible Quebec Ministers and she is confident “in their word.” The law will recognize French as Quebec’s official language and therefore opens the door to elimination of existing constitutional protections on laws having to be translated into English and the right to use English in courts. We do not share her confidence at all.
Confidence in verbal good faith is not enough. Particularly after Parliament’s adoption of the far-reaching Bloc motion. We suggest that Minister Joly ask for a written undertaking from her Ministerial Quebec counterpart that there exists an understanding of constitutional limits and protections. To help the process along our editor has composed such an undertaking that we urge you to read on today’s oped page. We would also urge you to pass it along to your MP and urge them to act on it. This is a sad and dangerous moment in our history. It is not too dramatic to state that there may be few moves left in the struggle for minority civil rights. The perfect storm we are witnessing smacks too much of capitulation.
