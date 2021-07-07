This year we have seen a rising conscience and consciousness against hate and prejudice in Canada. We have seen political and community action against anti-Black, anti-Islamic, anti-Asian and anti-Indigenous attitudes and attacks. And this is well and good and long overdue.
We have supported and been involved in all the efforts at outreach, sensitization, education, anti-profiling and all the other legislative and citizen initiatives to gentle the temper of our times and bring people together. But there has been one deafening silence in the public square on the oldest and deepest hatred.
In light of reports throughout 2021 — reports now confirmed — it would be hypocritical and indeed irresponsible of us not to raise our voice on the sweeping tide of anti-Semitism that has arisen here at home and throughout the world. Indeed by examining this, it may explain many of the others. As Nobel Peace Prize winner Elie Wiesel once said, “It may start with the Jews but it never ends with the Jews.”
The League for Human Rights annual audit demonstrated that in 2020, there were 2610 anti-Semitic incidents in Canada. That was an 18.3% increase over 2019 and the highest number ever recorded. It is twice the number of hate incidents than against any other minority in this country.
This year is continuing this dangerous trend. To use Montreal as an example, from January to May of this year there was a tripling of anti-Semitic incidents from the same period last year according to figures from the Montreal Police as reported in Le Devoir. It is the highest number than against any other group.
But here and throughout the country it is the virulence and openness of the anti-Semitism that is most horrific. Calls to rape Jewish women. Rocks thrown at peaceful protesters. Nazi emblems in our streets.
In May alone the following reported — and we underline the word ‘reported’ — specific anti-Semitic incidents took place in Canada: • 154 incidents of harassment • 51 incidents of vandalism • 61 incidents of violence.
That figure of 61 violent incidents is the highest ever reported in one month dating back to the start of anti-Semitic monitoring in 1982. For context, in all of 2020, only 9 incidents of anti-Semitic violence were reported.
In the worst cases, individuals displaying Israeli flags at peaceful gatherings were beaten in plain sight. Chants of “Yiftach Yehudi (Death to the Jews)” and the war chant of “Khaybar, Khaybar ya Yahud” were heard openly and frequently. Individuals ended up in the hospital with serious injuries. Property was damaged, stolen and vandalized. When angry mobs saw people with Jewish or Israeli symbols, they did everything from openly yell slurs at them, to pelt them with rocks, to steal their items, to assault them. Flags of terrorist groups, such as the Taliban and Hamas, were proudly displayed on several occasions.
And the near organized uniformity of anti-Semitism was evident in the manifestations regardless of region. Here is a sampling of one week in May:
• May 14, Milton, Ont.: Hundreds of people march with many calling for violence against Jews;
• May 14, London, Ont.: The Nazi swastika is openly displayed at an anti-Israel rally;
• May 15, Winnipeg: Anti-Israel protesters play a song telling Jews to “get lost” in front of the Manitoba legislature, and burn an Israeli flag;
• May 16, Montreal: Jews attempting to hold a pro-Israel rally are assaulted, and have rocks thrown at their heads by anti-Israel rioters, leading to many criminal charges;
• May 16, Calgary: Public calls for violence against Jews made by anti-Israel protesters driving through downtown;
• May 16, Edmonton: In an attempt to intimidate, a group drove into a Jewish neighbourhood asking where the Jews live;
• May 18, Mississauga: Anti-Israel protesters pledge to carry out armed operations against “Zionists”;
• May 19, Vancouver: An Israeli Jewish restaurateur receives threats that she will be raped and killed;
This is a wakeup call for all Canadians. Canada’s Special Ambassador for Holocaust Remembrance and the Fight against Anti-Semitism Irwin Cotler has called this, “The greatest wave of anti-Semitism since the Second World War.” In fact the Canadian government has asked him to Chair an Emergency Conference against Anti-Semitism this year. If, as a society we stand united against hate, then we must also stand united against this oldest and deepest hate. Jews have stood with everyone else. If we do not, then all our other efforts are nothing but hollow virtue-signalling.
