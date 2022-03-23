While many are angry at the Legault government’s Bill 21 concerning religious symbols, the new Bill 21 could actually kill Quebec’s future. The previous Bill 21 could be argued pro and con. The new Bill 21 is incomprehensible.
The Legault government tabled the new Bill 21 in February. It effectively ends the oil and gas industry in Quebec. An industry that would not only make Quebec financially independent of federal transfer payments , but guarantee financial security for all Quebecers going forward for generations. Particularly in natural gas, Quebec has proven reserves covering a million acres and 6 trillion cubic feet that would make it a world leader.
The Bill not only ends oil and gas exploration, it revokes all existing licenses issued under the Petroleum Resources Act, which is itself amended. Holders of licences must now permanently close all wells and restore their sites, and will be compensated for only about 75% of the expenses associated with that work. Public money will be used to close an industry that could not only lower our taxes but drop poverty levels. It’s incomprehensible.
Premier Legault has justified this new Bill 21 on the basis of “social unacceptability.” Yet a new Ipsos poll we reported on this week, demonstrates that 52% of Quebecers want Quebec to be energy independent and are in favour of the growth of oil and gas in Quebec. A Leger poll had a higher number with 66% of Quebecers wanting natural gas exploration. Premier Legault told The Suburban’s editorial board at the time of the last election that he wanted his legacy to be that of having been Quebec’s “business premier.” Well, pulling back this new Bill 21 is his chance to realize that legacy.
Part of the opposition to natural gas development in Quebec has been due to the fact that natgaz is taken put of the ground through fracking. Environmentalists don’t like it. Yet fracking has been going on in Alberta and BC for nearly 60 years with only one incident. And Montreal’s Gaz Met buys all of its natural gas from fracked fields in the Utica Shale and the Marsellus Shale in the United States. So why are we exporting Quebec dollars for the benefit of American producers then making a profiit on top of that off the backs of Quebecers when we could have a home-grown industry led by exactly the type of independent entrepreneurs M. Legault and business leaders say they want?
Another problem with Bill 21 is that it provides compensation only for costs incurred between October 2015 and October 2021. Some companies have been exploring and producing long before. The vast majority of exploration was done between 2006 and 2014. Quebec’s expropriation laws demand that fair value must be paid in the event of expropriation including lost profits. These companies complied with all elements of Quebec’s Hydrocarbon Act and will now fall victim to government virtue-signalling. And while Ottawa pressures Alberta, it says nothing on Quebec closing the door to massive revenues that would relieve Canadian as well as Quebec taxpayers by reducing transfer payments.
This new Bill 21 will make Quebec forever dependent on foreign oil and gas. The Ukraine War has proven the dangers of that for those jurisdictions that import Russian product. There was no consultation on this Bill with entrepreneurs, workers and investors in the industry.
Quebec has already done serious damage to itself and to Canada by killing the Energy East pipeline that would have allowed cheaper oil for Quebec from Alberta and allow Quebec’s natural gas and Alberta’s oil to be sold to western Europe. Quebec’s actions have locked Canadians into spending $39 million a day — a day — on foreign energy purchases. And Quebecers not only pay higher gas prices because of that, but we are also purchasing from some less than stellar governments like Venezuela.
M. Legault reminded voters during the election that Quebec’s finances only appear healthy because we receive $11 billion in equalization payments at that time. Today it’s $13 billion. That’s some 65% of all transfers.
The new Bill 21 is wreckless. M.Legault, pull it back and allow Quebec to flourish.
