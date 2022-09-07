In this post 96 era in Quebec, the irrational slithers every day into every aspect of our lives and seeks to destroy even the successes of Quebec when those successes come from individual effort, not collective coercion. It is the inevitable result of intolerance.
Alain Bouchard is one of Quebec’s great success stories. Starting with one depanneur, he has built Couche-Tard into the largest convenience store chain in North America. His company even bought out huge American competitors. All this without taking any government money as so many other Quebec companies have done. This week, he and his company came under attack. Why? Because his American-based President Brian Hannasch, who comes from Indiana, speaks no French.
And why did Couche-Tard need an international chief executive? Because though the company has some 2,000 stores across Canada, it has another 13,000 across the U.S., Europe and Asia. Brian Hannasch has that kind of experience to run international businesses. No one has complained that he doesn’t speak Italian or German or Japanese for that matter. Italy, Germany and Japan are countries where Couche-Tard operates under a variety of names. Only in Quebec are we so narrow-minded and neurotic that this could become an issue. It is as if we resent success because it puts the lie to the nationalists’ claim that Francophones cannot compete because they will be swallowed up in a “sea of anglophones.” Bouchard and many others have proven that maxim to be a lie. And it only makes the nationalists angrier.
Francophones can compete. It’s only the politicians who can’t without the poison of division and discord. PQ leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon actually blamed François Legault for creating an atmosphere of permissiveness. Québec Solidaire leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois called Hannasch’s lack of French “arrogant.” Both missed the point. Hannasch doesn’t spend all his time in Quebec. He runs a global company and most of his time is spent in the States. Something the Journal de Montréal failed to mention when it sparked this latest outbreak of xenophobia as it did several weeks ago when it attacked the fact that bilingual workers earn more money than unilingual ones. As we wrote in our editorial, “Quelle surprise.” But the nationalists — whether in the media or in politics — never let facts stand in the way of a twisted attack.
For the PQ, the solution is independence as Plamondon stated. He said we needed to force executives of Quebec companies to learn French because it would become normal in an independent Quebec like, “Italian in Italy.” Québec Solidaire has proposed that Bill 96 be amended to force executives in Quebec companies to learn French. Both miss the point, of course. Couche-Tard is no longer a Quebec company. It is a global company. And Quebec’s market share and culture wars matter very little.
Ironically it took Premier Legault, the father of Bill 96, to point out that Hannasch lives in the States. Bouchard lives in Quebec. But this is the result of the venom and stupidity Bill 96 has released. Reason and facts and logic don’t stand a chance in the face of the demonization of “les autres” that this Bill has sparked. It has given license to lynch-mob mentality. And in this same week when 150 Quebec CEOs called for a halt to the Bill because it is making corporate growth difficult and adding to the labour shortage through difficulty in hiring, the unilingualism of Couche-Tard’s president took most of the headlines.
Just months ago we used to joke that the slope 96 has put Quebec on will lead to restrictions on social media and English movies having to be dubbed into French with only English subtitles. It is no longer a joke. This law has made the institutionalization of intolerance inevitable. And that makes this a very dangerous time indeed.
