You know Quebec is close to an election when language policies raise their ugly heads. And for all of Premier Legault’s skills managing our business and economic agendas, he is not immune from sinking to the level of the politics of division for some nationalist votes. It’s a shameful and sorry display that we have sadly become used to. It makes it no less objectionable.
The week started with Minister of Justice and Minister responsible for the French language Simon Jolin-Barrette trying to throw out bilingualism as a prerequisite for judges. Why start an attack on another constitutionally protected right to trials in the language of litigants’ or defendants’ choices? Probably because everything else has been attacked. The nationalist panderers are running out of fodder for votes.
Surprisingly, or perhaps not, two Quebec judges smacked down Jolin-Barrette’s plans. Quebec Superior Court Justice Christian Immer admonished the Minister for his announcement that he would not require all Quebec appointed judges to be bilingual. Justice Immer ruled that Jolin-Barrette had no say on the professional and linguistic requirement of provincial judges in a judgement issued on Wednesday. Justice Immer described the minister’s recent action as “ultra vires and illegal.” Cour du Québec Chief Justice Lucie Rondeau had previously cited bilingualism as a requirement for newly appointed judges at the Longueil courthouse. The Superior Court agreed that it’s up to the courts to decide what is required for a judge. Justice Rondeau felt that bilingualism was essential for the positions to be filled in Montreal, Valleyfield and Saint-Jérome. The Superior Court stated, “His [the minister] role is limited to asking the secretary to launch the competition.” The official known as the ‘secretary’ is a person of public service who reports to the deputy minister but over whom the minister has no authority according to The Court.
Nice to see that some in the Judiciary still believe in judicial independence. Rack up a point for bilingualism. But the worst was yet to come. Unfortunately.
Toward the end of the week, the CAQ government informed Dawson College that its planned expansion costing over $100 million and negotiated and agreed to over a period of six years with two provincial administrations would not be going ahead because the Legault administration had pulled the funding. To add insult to injury Premier Legault had the audacity to openly state that his Education Ministry would make “francophone priority” its guideline in funding.
What made it clear that this was opportunistic electioneering leading up to the October Provincial election, was that it was the Legault government itself that had confirmed Dawson’s 11,200 square metre expansion when it chose the Cegep for an accelerated infrastructure project as part of the Quebec government’s Covid economic stimulus plan. This was one of the most overt and egregious displays of Quebec’s politics of nullification toward the non-Francophone communities in a long time.
But the cherry on the cake came when Minister for Higher Education Danielle McCann said that Dawson should look “within itself” for other options. And one of her senior bureaucrats then followed up with the brilliant idea that, “Dawson should prioritize non-Francophone students leading to eventually not accepting Francophones.” The biggest shame of this decision is that the expansion was for labs and health sciences training. Training that hospitals have said would help their own over-stretched capacities immediately.
This turn by the Legault government is troubling indeed. Since the first government of Réné Levesque that introduced Bill 101, the principle of free thought and open admission at institutions of higher learning was held sacrosanct. Premier Legault’s attack on Dawson discards that principle. That is why this decision has not only been the leading issue in the anglophone community, but it has illicted concern in Francophone circles as well. Who is hurt more than Francophone students when their access to English Cegeps is cut and they were only allowed into French primary and high schools? It is they who know full well a working knowledge of English is essential in the world at large and particularly for any success in business or the professions.
Legault is on the wrong side of history. His appeal to dwindling and aging nationalist voters ignores young Francophones who have consistently demonstrated that they want a future of promise not the past of conflict. Every examination of voting patterns shows that the demographic support for nationalist PQ policies are with those aged sixty and older. Premier Legault is in a strong position in the polls. But in his desire to achieve a supra-majority of 90 seats this fall, he has not only betrayed his words to Anglophones of,” A Quebec for all Quebecers” but is also putting a stumbling block in front of young Francophones and their futures. It is unconscionable.
