Bill 96 has sadly been adopted. This will change our lives. Not in any theoretical way. In very real and hurtful ways. It is unethical, unconstitutional, unneeded and fills the public mind with prejudice and discrimination towards minorities. It will hurt Anglophones, Allophones and Francophones alike. All for the sake of a few more ultra-nationalist votes.
For all the editorials and articles we have written on the subject since last year, we thought it was important to remind you, our readers, of what this legislation hits at. Not in any polemical style, but in almost bullet form. Keep this column in a place where you’ll see it every day as events unfold.
The Bill demands that internal and external written communications in institutions and businesses be in French. The Bill will be enforced by inspectors acting through Quebec’s infamous system of complaints through anonymous denunciations that does not exist in any other western liberal democratic jurisdiction.
If you are a businessperson, be aware that Bill 96 now extends Bill 101 to all enterprises over 25 employees not the previous 50.
If an anonymous complaint is sent to the OQLF about French communications or service, the Office’s inspectors are authorized by this Bill to walk into your place of business and without warrant or notice or right of appeal seize your computers and cellphones to verify whether your communications are in French. Quebec has not seen this since Premier Maurice Duplessis’ infamous Padlock Law in the 1950s.
The Bill limits English CEGEPs acceptance of francophones. So if you understand that in order to succeed in business you need to perfect the world’s lingua franca — English — your ability to do so will be narrowed and your horizons for your life will be limited. If you are anglophone, you will now need to take five French courses instead of two in English CEGEPs.
If you need hospital services, be aware that internal communications must be in French. So if a nurse in ER for example who may not be completely proficient in written uses the wrong word in an email to a specialist elsewhere in the hospital she may get an erroneous reply to her query. Nurses unions and the CSSSQ have condemned Bill 96.
If you need legal relief from the courts or any other tribunals including the Rental Board, the Bill requires that no judgment be delivered until a French translation is available “immediately.” The Bars of Quebec and Montreal have both condemned this measure pointing out that translation services have a current 30-90 day backlog due to government cutbacks. Imagine if you are a victim of spousal abuse and you have to wait extra months for a judgment to protect yourself because of translation.
Finally, the Bill extends Bill 101 into areas of Federal jurisdiction including banking, insurance, transport and broadcasting.
These are just the seven major areas of torts that will be visited upon the public. And the government has insured that legal challenges will be made impotent by invoking and including the notwithstanding clause in the Bill itself since it knows it is violating language, education and minority protections both in Canada’s Constitution and in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
Welcome to Quebec’s new distinct society. Proceed with care.
