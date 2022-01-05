This special issue celebrates Canada’s Olympians. We pay tribute to our world-class athletes and how hard they have worked. More than that, it celebrates sports. They have a special place in the hearts of Canadians. But this year’s Olympics have another lesson to teach us.
We value and salute our athletes and their teams that have sacrificed so much to get there and perform on our behalf on the world stage. But sports cannot be disconnected from the storm and turmoil of public events. And they should not be. Parents spend much of their time and treasure bringing along their talented young people in competitive athletics. Not just to entertain. Not just to win. But — as most parents will tell you — to build character.
Sport must embody the broader strivings and higher yearnings of the human endeavour, The best part of us values courage as much as competition. Sport does not take place in a vacuum. It is part of our everyday fabric. It is informed by events around us. The price of something is meaningless if we don’t know its value as well.
This year’s Olympics is another object lesson in value. The intersection of sports and tyranny has been debated since the Berlin Games of 1936. The diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Games by the U.S., U.K., Canada and Australia to protest China’s human rights abuses is important and has meaning. But it is not enough.
Human rights groups have called for a total boycott of the Beijing Games citing Chinese human rights abuses and particularly the genocide against its Uyghur minority. They also point to Beijing’s suppression of democratic protests in Hong Kong and a sweeping crackdown on dissent in the semi-autonomous territory. They are right.
We needed an athletic boycott to get people talking and put China’s abuses on the front burner. More importantly, we needed to do it to get young people — who are so into sports — talking about it. Canada had a particular imperative to make a stand. We’ve had half a dozen Canadians jailed in China on trumped up espionage charges over the past three years. Two of them were in prison for some two years. Evidence of Chinese hacking of our government computers has been rampant. As has been corporate espionage by China against Canadian companies. More than anything, our diplomatic language and overtures on China’s genocide of the Uyghurs has led to nothing.
Boycotts of Olympics are not new. The most famous boycott was that of the Moscow Games in 1980 when some 66 countries followed the United States and pulled out completely to protest the Soviet Union’s invasion of Afghanistan. In 1956 the Melbourne Games were boycotted by many countries in protest over the Soviet Union’s suppression of the Hungarian revolt for freedom. South Africa was kept out of the Olympics from 1964 to 1988 because of threats of mass boycotts over that country’s apartheid policies. China today is as bad as the Soviet Union and South Africa were then. Even if we stood alone, a true boycott would have been a profile in courage that would have restored moral authenticity to Canada’s voice on the world stage.
