There is an adage in politics that whoever invokes the symbolism of Hitler first in an argument loses. The reason is clear. The evil of Hitler and the Nazis can never be paralleled. Those who invoke such comparisons are either bereft of any capacity of eloquent argument and knowledge or are just engaging in nothing but stupid sophistry. And as the saying goes, “You can’t fix stupid.”
Sophistry is defined as “the use of fallacious arguments, especially with the intent of deceiving.” To say that what those anti-vaxxers were engaged in while wearing yellow stars reminiscent of what the Nazis forced on Jews and carrying posters of Hitler in their demonstrations is merely sophistry is almost too kind. It would imply they had the intelligence to concoct an argument and a deception. These characters were just plain coarse and stupid. Dangerously stupid.
Dangerous because in a time of historical ignorance, they debased the memory of the greatest horror perpetrated by man. They trivialized the victims of that horror. And they attempted to draw a parallel between vaccination guidelines incumbent on all, and Nazi rule aimed at the destruction of one community.
We must add our voice to the condemnations of these people we have heard over the past week. But more than merely condemn, we wish to caution. Evil breeds in the cauldron of ignorance. It spreads like a virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.