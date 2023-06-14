The legal challenge just launched by 23 cities and towns — many of which this newspaper serves — from the Gaspé to the American border against Bill 96 is historic. Often in history when people take a stand, when they hold the line, they win.
Sometimes we all get tired. Especially in the face of such venal law and regulation coming out of Quebec. We have a tendency to say it doesn’t matter. But as history has taught us, the only causes worth fighting for are the seemingly hopeless ones.
What is important about the challenge is that it is a broad based alliance — both culturally and geographically — that buttresses our own dignity and self-respect. And that is worth fighting for.
We as a family of communities must not be disheartened. We must not be turned around. We must resist the perverse reality Quebec is trying to impose. The issues this challenge is addressing go to the core of our civil liberties and our political relevance.
• Resist the attempt to destroy the bilingual status of municipalities.
• Resist the search and seizure powers given to OQLF inspectors who may enter your place of work and seize even personal cellphones and computers without notice or warrant.
• Resist the elimination of English services by public institutions.
• Resist the attempted blackmail of municipalities and institutions who may lose government funding through non-compliance as defined by the state alone.
• Resist the order that employees must be punished if they don’t comply with all provisions of the law.
• Resist the elimination of the validity of English contracts.
These are just some of the elements of Bill 96 that threaten our livelihoods and our identities. If it makes your blood run cold it should. Be very afraid because if this is not resisted worse is yet to come.
Support this challenge morally and materially. Demonstrate publicly that you stand behind your public officials. Contribute to the defense fund. Speak out to your elected officials. This is the only way we can still protect not only our constitutionally guaranteed rights, but our own self-worth.
Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. once said in a speech to civil rights activists, “I know you’re tired! I know you’ve faced the the words and deeds of nullification and interposition. But you can’t let them turn us around! We as a people will not be turned around!”
