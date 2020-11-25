Since she was elected as a young teacher in her late twenties in the last Federal election, St. Laurent Liberal MP Emmanuella Lambropoulos has been a voice of clarity and courage for minority language rights. She was assigned a seat on the House of Commons Committee on Official Languages.
Last week she exercised her usual intellectual rigour. Someone had raised the issue that the decline of the French language in Quebec was not a myth. All Lambropoulos said in response was that she would like to see some statistics that demonstrated that this was not a myth. For that simple statement that all free citizens would ask in a free society, she has been outcast in her own caucus, been the subject of opposition calls for her removal and been victimized by near-mysogynist lampooning in the French press that letter writer Richard Hoggs points out on the facing page.
The reality is that this decline is a myth constantly perpetrated by nationalists to acquire more powers or money. And we’ve said so in our pages. Just two years ago the Chambre de Commerce issued a study that 94% of people in downtown Montreal got served in French. If the nationalists want 100% it’s unreachable. If they want to enforce it with inspectors that’s fascism.
The Liberal Party should rally behind Lambropoulos as should her constituents. But this party has had a bad week Between being scared of Quebec nationalists and pandering to the Arab extremist bloc (see page 6) at the UN in vote against Israel, the Liberal Party has not demonstrated either the courage of one of its youngest caucus members nor the “liberalism” that is the root of its foundation.
