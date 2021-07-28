It seems to happen every summer. As soon as the first heat wave occurs and vulnerable seniors begin to get ill, or die, there are calls for more care and consideration to be shown to seniors. Of course because of Covid and the tragic deaths of thousands of seniors due to lack of care and outright abuse in some cases, these calls started last year and thankfully have continued. But not loudly enough. The intensity has waned with falling Covid numbers.
We need continued calls for more funding for government services for people who have paid into the system their whole lives. Many are aware. Even in our offices we have received calls from concerned citizens of cases where seniors can’t even get their regular visits from CLSC staffers because budget cuts have reduced personel. One letter writer reflected the feeling of so many when she wrote, “The many senseless deaths of seniors last year and this do not reflect well on our society.”
The political — but unadvertised — excuse for ignoring and underfunding seniors’ needs has usually been that they are a minority of the voting public. But that is changing. By 2025 almost 30% of Canadians will be over 65. Almost a plurality. And even given the truism that “today’s 65 is yesterday’s 55” it is still the baseline age for government funding priorities. The reality is that people are living longer and better. Thirty per cent of Fortune 500 Corporations are even luring people back who have retired because they need their institutional knowledge and memory that their younger hires do not have. Most of all, seniors have the highest voter participation rate of any demographic. Politicians should start paying attention.
Summer has been called the season of discovery. Days are longer. Energy is renewed. We seem to have a new freedom. One of those freedoms is the freedom to adopt and adapt new priorities. Well, one of the last mass prejudices is ageism. One of the last civil rights to secure are those for seniors. When African-Americans were at the height of their struggle for civil rights one of their bravest initiatives was the Freedom Summer of 1964 which pushed for voter registration to secure civil rights. What we need is a Senior Summer to secure the needs of seniors as a priority on the agenda of social justice.
Anyone who has spent any of their working life or any time in the healthcare system — specifically taking care of elderly patients in chronic care facilities or even at home — are revolted by the treatment of our seniors in our CHSLDs and furious at the diminishing resources in then CLSCs. They are left pained in heart and often broken in spirit.
It is time for more dignity, respect and proper treatment for seniors, not only when they are ill or vulnerable but when they are strong and vital. First among equals in this agenda is that we finally start to raise pensions. The OECD has condemned Canada three times in the past decade for having the worst social security in the industrialized west. We are the only major economy that keeps seniors pensions $7,000 below the poverty line when 40% of seniors have neither private pensions nor savings. And this shameful state of affairs is mostly due to outrageous tax rates making it nearly impossible to save while our governments waste billions ofmour dollars on vote buying schemes under the guise of “multiculturalism” or “diversity” funding.
Seniors rights should be the leading issue on the agenda of social justice. People who have contributed all their lives are not only being deprived of the money they put into the system for their retirement, but are being neglected in their most fundamental needs. More than any aspect of our advocacy, activism and community engagement should be devoted to fixing this.
Quebec activist Jean Bottari once wrote, “It seems there is interest in the cause of seniors only when there has been a tragedy that is politically sellable. Let us commit — in this season when the living is easy for so many of us-to giving the cause of seniors’ dignity, justice and equality the urgency it deserves before we have a demographic explosion that will inevitably produce more of the tragedies we witnessed last year and continue to witness today. Remember, no person and no family is immune from the damage of neglect.
