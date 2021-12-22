The rise in positive tests and the reimpositions of restrictions and shutdowns have many depressed and others questioning not only the necessity of vaccination but their efficacy. That’s the wrong spin on bad news. Now here’s the good news.
The vaccines were never supposed to stop the spread or stop any of us from getting Covid. They were meant to stop the worst of the symptoms so that we didn’t have to be hospitalized. That is what they were made for and that is what they are accomplishing.
Despite the rapid multiplication of Covid cases due to the Omicron variant, hospitalizations have remained stable. In the past week as Quebec went from some 2,000 positives a day to nearly 5,000, hospitalizations in the province due to Covid have remained at about 400. In fact, last week hospitalizations stood at 450 and yesterday were down to 393.
That is the key number to watch. And those who would still deride and oppose vaccinations just don’t get it. They will say that vaccinations must not work since positives keep rising and the majority of people testing positive are double-vaxxed. Of course the majority are double-vaxxed because Quebecers above the age of 5 are 81% double-vaxxed. They may test positive but they don’t end up in hospital. That’s the job of the vaccines and they’re accomplishing it.
There are many who are not anti-vaxx, are even doubly vaccinated, but are feeling dejected and not taking the initiative to get the booster shot. While their states of mind are understandable, they must be brought around. Had we not had the Omicron variant,perhaps many healthy younger people could avoid the booster or at least chose to wait. But we have to deal with Omicron. Its advent has made the booster a rational safeguard. Particularly as it is hitting younger people, the very ones initially rejected the idea. The median age of Covid positives in Quebec since Omicron hit has now come down to 32. It’s not just about seniors anymore.
Political decisions such as our latest rounds of restrictions and shutdowns may have people questioning everything. We ask you all to keep in mind that politicians are reactive creatures. They feel they must be seen to be doing something in the face of headlines. Even if the measures they are imposing really have little impact. And the headline number is always the number of people testing positive. Omicron does spread at least twice as fast as the Delta variant did. But for now, it is not having the same severe effects mostly due to the fact that so many of us are vaccinated.
The message in this season of hope is that there is reason for hope. If you’re not vaccinated, get vaccinated. If you haven’t scheduled your booster, schedule it. And if we have one gift we want from Santa, it is that the state finally learns to stop restricting business every time numbers go up. It is doing crippling damage. Pulling together we’ll get through all of it.
