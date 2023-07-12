Several years ago the city of Mirabel enacted a bylaw banning the distribution of the Publisac flyer bag. That “inspired” Mayor Plante to do the same. The distribution of newspapers that PubliSac publisher TC Transcontinental also handled was affected by the ban as well.
Transcontinental took Mirabel to court. In April 2022, Superior Court Judge Jean-Yves Lalonde upheld the Mirabel bylaw. Transcontinental appealed. Last week Quebec’s Court of Appeal ruled in favour Mirabel and supported Lalonde’s original judgment.
But the reasoning of the judgment should give us all cause for concern. Transcontinental had argued — among other matters — that the new regulations “would infringe on freedom of expression,” because the distribution of leaflets and newspapers were activities protected by the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
In the Appeal Court judgment, Justice Mark Schrager recognized this infringement but wrote that the bylaw infringes on freedom of expression, “..in a manner that is reasonable and justifiable in a free and democratic society.”
He was wrong. Dangerously so. No infringement of freedom of expression can possibly be “reasonable and justifiable” save for overt incitement to violence. If he had believed there was no infringement that would be one thing. We would still disagree but his thinking would not have opened the door to dangerous precedent.
But in recognizing the infringement and still upholding the ban based on “the beneficial effects of the reduction of waste” he opened the door to more erosions on freedom of expression. Schrager wrote that the adverse effects of what he called “minimum impairment” to freedom of expression were as yet “unknown.”
They are unknown only to the degree that we can’t know how far this precedent will go. The fact of the infringement he himself recognized. The contradiction in his ruling is inexplicable. And his justification of “reduction of waste” is curious in that everything in a PubliSac is recyclable, biodegradable and made from recycles materials. The “reduction of waste” is what is really “unknown.”
Transcontinental through PubliSac was vital to communities and information. For many newspapers, Transcontinental was the only viable and sustainable home delivery option. As in Mirabel where the Journal de Mirabel/Rive-Nord which reports on city business and bylaws and like The Suburban which serves so many municipalities and communities. In many areas these bylaws and these judgments compromise a free press. In many places news is not available elsewhere and recycling costs should never trump the need for an informed citizenry.
Freedom of expression is not only a fundamental human right but is the foundation of freedom. There is no “reasonable” infringement save — as we wrote above — for overt incitements to violence. But it is an obscenity to sacrifice any part of it on the altar of municipal waste mismanagement. That is what is behind the Mirabel and Montreal bylaws. The cities simply do not want to spend the money on expanded waste management sites even as populations expand.
Newspapers are not a contributing factor. The city of Gatineau actually instructs its residents to put newspapers in the brown bins as they apparently aid in the compost process. So papers are not even a blue bin issue. What are cities going to ban next in order to “reduce waste?” Groceries?
The mindset in this judgment is so casually and capriciously compromising of freedom of expression in the name of environmental concerns that it risks creating an environment of censorship. It was wrong and it is to be hoped that Transcontinental takes this to the Supreme Court. This judgment must not stand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.