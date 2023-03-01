We have seen far too much of “judgment first, sentence after” to paraphrase “Alice in Wonderland” in our judicial and public culture of late. Without evidence - or even without fidelity to the rules of evidentiary procedure - too many politicians, prosecutors and even pundits are prepared to succumb to the judgment of the “court of public opinion” and do away with even foundational principles of our rule of law. We did not expect to witness this in the Trudeau government-appointed Rouleau Commission that investigated the Prime Minister’s invocation of the Emergencies Act.
The final report of the Commission was recently released following a public inquiry before Justice Paul Rouleau. It was called due to the significant public outcry over the use of the Emergencies Act - previously called the War Measures Act - which hadn’t been used for 50 years, and was invoked to clear Ottawa from the truckers convoy that paralyzed the nation’s capitol for weeks to protest Covid lockdown measures.
We come down on neither side in the debate over both the excesses of the protestors and the government’s use of the Emergencies Act. What is of concern - and should be to every Canadian - are the breaches of basic judicial protections used by the Commission in its work. It is to be hoped that they are not copied in our courts.
Rouleau ruled the government had met the standard of disruption of public order and apprehended insurrection required for invoking such limitations on civil liberties that the Act allows for. We saw this in 1970 under the War Measures Act. But what is new in the Rouleau ruling is the sanctioning of limits on personal actions stemming from a desire by ordinary Canadians on spending their money in support of a political cause.
Rouleau stated that the freezing of bank accounts of individual Canadians who donated to a GoFundMe account set up to support the truckers was justified. So if someone gave say $10 to that account, they saw their bank account frozen simply because they used their money to support a political view. With this as a precedent, what would stand in the way of some future government applying the Act and these seizures to support for political parties for example?
Rouleau did say it was unjust that people with joint accounts whose partners may have backed the convoy found their money frozen. He said it was unjust but “unavoidable.” But why should it have been unavoidable? Financial support of a cause is not illegal just as verbal or written support for a cause - even unpopular ones - are not illegal.
The justification by the Prime Minister was that some $10 million was donated from so-called “bad actors.” But the testimony from GoFundMe general counsel Kim Wilford before the Commission demonstrated that these accusations did not correspond to reality. And the Trudeau government gave no contradictory evidence.
The evidence before the Commission showed that 90 per cent of money pledged came from regular Canadians, including the largest individual amount — $30,000. Of the 133,000 people who donated, only 18,000 lived outside of Canada — 14,000 from the U.S. with the rest scattered across 80 other countries. Yet, Prime Minister Trudeau told parliament that half the cash came from outside our country, one of the main reasons - he said - that the Emergencies Act was invoked.
Justice Rouleau unfortunately accepted this unproven allegation and sanctioned the freezing of bank accounts based on the Prime Minister’s word and his word alone. This is the groaning danger in the Commission’s conclusions.That simply an order from the head of government - with no evidentiary sport - is to be followed over evidence-backed testimony. It flies in the face of the rule of law.
It is one thing for him to have ruled that the physical manifestations of the truckers constituted a threat to public order and perhaps even “apprehended insurrection” as the Act sets as a condition. There was physical menace. Public order was disrupted.
But in justifying the seizure of bank accounts Rouleau is sanctioning the curtailing of a form of political expression almost as important as the freedom to express our opinion. We have the freedom to support a cause with our material as well as moral support.
This mindset opens the door to government fiat dictating that everything you spend, everything you save, could one day be the subject of seizure by government if it doesn’t like how you spend it. And for those who back the seizures because they didn’t like the truckers, they should keep in mind that somewhere down the road their own favourite cause could get similar treatment. What’s good for the goose is good for the gander.
