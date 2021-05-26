The past two weeks have seen more overt anti-Semitism in our streets than we have seen since the pro-Hezbollah demonstrations more than a decade ago. This newspaper is the first to stand for indivisible freedom of expression save and except for overt incitement to violence. That line has been crossed. Let the debate continue. But it is time to limit the hate.
What started out as anti-Israeli and pro-Palestinian demonstrations outside the Israeli Consulate opposing the Israeli bombing of Hamas in Gaza after that terrorist army launched 3200 rocket attacks against Israeli civilians, has morphed into physical attacks on Jews, threats against Jewish lives blared through Montreal’s streets and a riot by Palestinian supporters that laid siege to downtown. The actions and words of many of these demonstrators can accurately be characterized as anti-Semitism as they have been by many public officials and commentators.
If the organizers of these demonstrations cannot control the behaviour and rhetoric of their followers, then it becomes a matter of public security. The hateful expression manifested by the pro-Palestinian camp resulted in physical assaults against Jews peacefully celebrating Israel with song and dance two Sundays ago in Dorchester Square. Jews were attacked with rocks, fists, projectiles and pepper spray. Epithets including “Khaybar, Khaybar al Yahoud (Death, death is coming to you Jews) were hurled. They had to be escorted to safety by police who bravely put their bodies on the line against the pro-Palestinian attackers. When the pro-Israel Rally ended, the Palestinian group were joined by hundreds more who came out of four metro stations and attacked police in hit and run fashion for four hours closing down the downtown core of the city. The SPVM are to be lauded for their officers’ courage and restraint in quelling the rioters.
Over the past ten days, arrests and detentions have been made in Cote St-Luc and Hampstead of five people harassing Jews with anti-Semitic diatribes on the streets. Several of those arrested carried knives. Young Jews who organized the Israel Rally have been targeted in the vilest language for death and rape on social media. As Richard Martineau of Qub Radio and Mathieu Bock-Côté of Le Journal de Montréal have stated, “this is anti-Semitism pure and simple.”
That anti-Semitism is evidenced by the very signs the anti-Israeli protestors have carried. They have staged another four demonstrations in the past two weeks at the Israeli Consulate situated in a largely residential area. Their placards call for the elimination of Israel through a “Palestine from the river (Jordan) to the sea (Mediterranean).” That is nothing less than a call for ethnic cleansing and genocide. They compare Israel and Jews to Nazis and one sign said, “Hitler would be proud.” They burn Israeli flags since that act is a centrepiece of what they deem appropriate public and civilized discourse. They regularly set off tri-coloured smoke bombs. Dozens rushed and destroyed a glass wall in the building housing the Consulate which the federal government is obligated to protect as it does for all diplomatic missions. It would have been far worse had the police not intervened as they also did in the latest demonstration last Saturday which they halted once the smoke bombs, firecrackers and fireworks started to go off.
Despite the repulsive manifestations in the pro-Palestinian demonstrations, we do not call for them to be silenced. We do call however on our civic and security authorities to protect public security which all citizens have a right do. Hundreds of residents in Westmount apartment and condo buildings receive notices that they are to stay in their apartments with doors locked every time there is a protest. Many are seniors. If there are emergencies they cannot even access their cars because the protestors block the garage entrances of their buildings and the streets outside. Business owners have to close their stores. Residents in Cote St.Luc and Hampstead fear going out to shop or to pray at synagogues.
This climate of fear sparked by the verbal venom and physical intimidation of the pro-Palestinian protestors must be brought to an end. Whatever point they were seeking to make in the streets has been turned against them. They are facing condemnation not approbation from all sectors in the Montreal community. If they want to continue, so be it. But we have a right to security of person and property. And their calls for Jewish and Israeli destruction are overt incitements to violence. Public authorities must not permit these protestors into populated areas again. Give them permits by all means. But force them to protest in areas like the eastern slope of Mount Royal where it meets Parc Ave. Plenty of room there and none have to live in fear. We ask only a limit to the hate, not an end to the debate.
