We’ll give the Premier this. During the campaign he made statements that the health care system would start looking at private sector assets to help the public sector. It’s now time to put the words into reality.
M. Legault, on almost any issue, makes clear that his decisions will be based on “social acceptability.” Well now he’s got it. And he needs it.
An Ipsos/MEI poll last week demonstrated that 73% of Quebecers support the adoption of a mixed health care system as exists in France and Sweden. Throughout Canada, 64% have come to that acceptance.
“If Canadians still worry about the excesses of the American system, they are ready to experiment with mixed models like those of France and Sweden,” says Emmanuelle B. Faubert, economist at the MEI. “In the Quebec context, this shows that there is a clear mandate for the CAQ’s independent mini-hospitals project.”
Events since the election have proven why. With the government still not being able to deliver on its goal of more health care at home, even paediatric emergency rooms have exceeded capacity. And this is not because of Covid. But a respiratory virus that happens often this time of year. It’s gotten so bad through the system generally that just this week Federal Health Minister Duclos announced the release of an emergency $270 million worth of health care transfers to Quebec.
As we’ve written in this space before, the problem is lack of human resources. And more news last week underscored that again. We’ve highlighted the hundreds of foreign-trained doctors that aren’t allowed to write the medical boards by the all-powerful Collège des médecins controlling admission. But now we have another problem with nurses that seems to make the nursing shortage almost impossible to solve.
After receiving many complaints — including many from within the profession — the Office des professions du Quebec has begun an investigation into the high failure rate of the September 2022 written license exam for nurses. The Quebec professional nursing order (also known as the OIIQ) revealed the exam had a failure rate of 54.6 per cent. The failure rate has never been that high. The previous exam in March 2022 had a failure rate of just 29 per cent. The president of the union representing Quebec nurses, Isabelle Dumaine can’t explain it.
The investigation is looking into who developed the exam. We’re willing to bet it was some cohort of race-to-the-bottom bureaucrats.
The public system is simply failing. The private one is delivering quality. The public is ready for more private and para-public assets. They are already working in everything from orthopaedics to paediatrics. It’s time to broaden funding and licensing. And it’s time to fund more human assets in CLSCs who can deliver the CAQ’s own goal of more medical care at home particularly for seniors. This should be priority one. Not language.
The poll also showed that people don’t feel the effects of the massive funds injected in recent years, with seven in 10 respondents indicating that they saw no effect (38%) or saw a negative effect (33%) on the health care system. May we suggest that the reason is that the money went down into the bottomless pit of bureaucracy.
Quebecers are beginning to understand that our health care problems won’t be solved by dollars alone. Even by billions of them. The system is suffocating doctors and nurses abilities to deliver because of stifling layers of reports, paperwork and dogmatic centralized control. Medicare was just supposed to be an insurance plan. Instead, provincial governments got into the business of medicine. They failed.
The MEI points out that France and Sweden “have independently operated clinics and hospitals, where treatment is covered by the governmental insurance plan. In Quebec, the Coalition Avenir Québec campaigned on the construction of mini-hospitals under the direction of independent operators as a way of reducing emergency room wait times. The time has come.”Amen!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.