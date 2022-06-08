Education Minister Jean-François Roberge’s threat to use legislation to stop access to Grade 12 to block any work-around on Bill 96’ CEGEP enrolment caps and added French courses may propel our ongoing culture war to an inter-provincial education war. It would limit once again opportunities for both anglophone and francophone young people. But this government’s cloying adherence to the politics of fear and division on language for the sake of votes makes it blind to any other consideration.
Many private schools — English and French — have offered Grade 12 for many years. Students successfully completing Grade 12 can apply directly to universities without going through CEGEPs saving themselves a year of time in pursuing a university degree. Due to Bill 96, Grade 12 has another benefit now as well.
Bill 96 has limited the total enrolment number for English CEGEPs with Minister for Higher Education Danielle McCann openly stating that if English CEGEPs find the caps too onerous, they should stop accepting Francophones. In addition, the Bill forces anglophone students in English CEGEPs to pass another three French instruction courses in addition to the two they already have to take. The advantages of Grade 12 for both anglophone and francophone students are obvious.
Many young francophones, and their parents, recognize that in our globalized business and professional world, English is the lingua franca. They want to have the best opportunities and being bilingual is one of them. As for anglophone students, they don’t want to have to face the fear of possibly getting low grades or even failing because their French is weak and having the door closed to them on university forever.
Of course these concerns don’t bother the Legault government. Why worry about parents and students when it can squeeze out some more nationalist votes and try for an even greater majority than polls show it was going to get anyway? So continue blaming English for its own failures.
However there is one groaning reality that Legault and Roberge choose to ignore in their latest assault on Quebecers rights. Grade 12 certificates have nothing to do with Quebec. The certification comes from agreements with the Ontario Ministry of Education. The graduates then deal directly with the universities, all of whom accept Ontario’s standards. Quebec has no place in this process. And that’s what’s irritating the CAQ.
Having won so much of its agenda in the culture wars — lately through total capitulation from Canada’s national parties agreeing not to fight to uphold Constitutional guarantees for minorities on language — this government thinks it can not only ride roughshod over existing laws, but make new ones up as it suits them. What has been rumoured is that Roberge may be thinking of changing both the Education Act and Bill 96 to make Grade 12s as currently constituted illegal.
All this started because two private schools announced last week that they would institute Grade 12s and reminded the media that this was a way around the Bill 96 restrictions. Perhaps they should have been mute on the second point. Discretion may indeed have been the greater part of valour in this case.
What Legault and Roberge have not considered is Ontario’s reaction. Do they really think that a newly re-elected Doug Ford — re-elected with a much greater majority — would sit quietly as Ontario’s educational credentials are made illegal in another province? We think not.
What Ford may just do is put in a requirement that admission to Ontario universities requires Grade 12. And since Quebec is the only major province without a Grade 12, this brinkmanship will close yet another door to young people from Quebec. Nationalist governments here are so used to winning the battles of the culture war that Legault and Roberge either didn’t consider the interprovincial consequences of the attack on Grade 12 or think that Ford will meekly submit as the English do in Quebec. They may have a surprise coming.
