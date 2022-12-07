It’s time to call it what it is. Premier Legault’s declaration last week that his policy is to achieve 100% Francophone immigration is not policy. It is pure and simple discrimination. He is continuing his vocabulary of nullification of all non-francophones that he used and abused during the election campaign.
We write this in the hope that leaders in politics, media and civil society in liberal democracies throughout the world — and indeed in or own federal government — become aware of what is happening here. This is a third world problem in a first world jurisdiction. And with the rise in exclusionary and indeed racist rhetoric in many areas in Europe and the United States, it is now clear that we in Canada are not immune from this spreading pandemic.
There is no liberal democratic jurisdiction with such a policy. Even independent nations. Quebec is not independent. It must still respect Canada’s laws. It does after all get $13 billion in federal transfer payments. Premier Legault calls the the protection of French “his duty.” Says who? All this sturm and drang because of a slight drop in household use of French? If Premier Legault is so worried, let him address Francophone parents. It’s their responsibility. Bill 101 has enough restrictions on non-francophones already. Even if Quebec was an independent nation it could not do this without breaching international law.
The 1992 United Nations Covenant on Religious and Linguistic Minorities — accepted by reference by Quebec — as well as the 2013 Quebec City Declaration of the World Inter-Parliamentary Union which Quebec signed, both declare that acquired rights of linguistic minorities must be respected and that discrimination based on language is equivalent to discrimination based on race or gender. How far does Premier Legault think he can go without the world — and particularly the global investment community — staying away from a jurisdiction whose policies will inevitably lead to instability and unrest?
And where is Prime Minister Trudeau? He quickly reacted to the passage of the Alberta Sovereignty Act stating that “all options are on the table” to fight it. Among those options is the federal power of disallowance, the power granted Ottawa in our constitution to disallow any provincial law that threatens “peace, order and good government.” Where is his outrage against Bill 96 violating Canadian constitutionally protected minority rights? His silence signals that we are to assume he will capitulate to all of Premier Legault’s demands including on immigration and revenue. The Prime Minister is enabling de facto sovereignty-association on the backs of our most cherished rights and freedoms.
There was a ray of sanity and reason when Quebec Economy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon quickly reacted to the Premier’s declaration by stating that “exemptions” will have to be made in order to meet Quebec’s investment and labor needs. He spoke to the practical, material destructive consequences of this policy. It is to be hoped — however faint the hope — that Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette raise his voice as well against the destructive ethical consequences of this latest example of Quebec prejudice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.