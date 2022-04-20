The tabling of Bill 32 promoting academic freedom of inquiry, discussion and expression by the Legault government is a much needed tonic in the face of cancel culture and censorship in our academic institutions. It may seem contradictory set against the background of Bill 96 and the debate it has sparked on freedom of choice — and by extension freedom of expression — in language, but it is welcome nonetheless. And particularly welcome as a protection in the face of the Trudeau government’s proposed Bill C10 that would legalize state censorship on everything from personal social media posts to corporate media and academic websites giving the CRTC the power to eliminate any posts it deems offensive without notice or right of appeal.
The Bill would make Quebec the first jurisdiction to our knowledge that is offering state protection against the tsunami of woke elimination of open debate and the sacrificing of reputations and careers. The Bill was introduced by Quebec’s Higher Education Minister, and the proposed legislation defines academic freedom as, “the right of every person to engage freely and without doctrinal, ideological or moral constraint in an activity through which the person contributes, in their field of activity, to carrying out the mission of such an educational institution.” Higher Education Minister Danielle McCann said, “Censorship has no place in our classrooms …” Those words reaffirming centuries-old standards of scholarship and freedom are much needed today.
We have reported in the past weeks on cases of academics and students facing retribution from vocal and venal minorities of their colleagues at McGill and Concordia for daring to stand up for positions on controversial topics. That kind of imposition of intimidation would be stopped by this bill.
The Bill would also protect the use of words and images used in proper scholarly context that some would find offensive. We have seen enough cases of schools refusing to teach the Holocaust or even American slavery of Blacks for fear of offending elements of the community. We think that most people are smarter and tougher than that. And if they are not, they should get tough in a hurry. Covering up the horrors of history to not offend, merely leads to mass ignorance making it that much easier for demagogues to lead populations to committing those same horrors again. As philosopher George Santayana wrote, “Those who forget the lessons of the past are condemned to repeat them.”
The Bill was the result of several confrontations that professors had with students throughout Quebec over the past eighteen months on everything from teaching about the Middle East, the Holocaust and using the N-word to illustrate the debasement of Blacks in America. The Legault government created a committee on academic freedom in reaction to reports about professors in the province who avoided teaching controversial material out of fear of confrontation with students.
The committee released a report last December that said that post-secondary classrooms should not be places that coddled sensitivities but places where the robust discussion of ideas should be encouraged without fear of sanction. The Bill mandates that within one year colleges and universities must strike committees to handle complaints and determine that the use of potentially hurtful words against Blacks and Jews that might be subjects of complaints, were used within appropriate illustrative and not pejorative contexts.Minister McCann said, “I am sensitive to complaints about the damage words can cause.But professors and students have to be able to debate and that is why academic freedom is so important for them also to debate those subjects, not just close the door on them.When you talk about a book where there’s a word that may shock you, well, there should be a dialogue about that.”
Censorship is never a solution. It leads to ignorance and opens the door to prejudice. Our current hyper politically-correct atmosphere has led to some schools banning the teaching of “To Kill a Mockingbird” — the great civil rights novel taught for a half century — both because the N-word is in it and because it paints a very unflattering portrait of Southern whites. Other schools banned the teaching of the Holocaust because they were afraid it would offend Muslim students. Bill 32 is at least a partial solution to this nonsense.
