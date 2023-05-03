The most popular image of the Yiddish word “chutzpah” — audacity — is of someone who kills their parents and throws themselves on the mercy of the court because they are an orphan. Quebec’s Minister responsible for the French language Jean-François Roberge may be challenging that image for top spot.
The Federal government’s notorious and unnecessary Bill C13 — the revision of the Official Languages Act — not only gives de facto recognition of Bill 96 into areas of Federal jurisdiction, but wipes away Constitution guarantees for the Anglophone minority in education. It also allocates $1.4 billion to support language protection initiatives.
Ninety per cent of that amount is for the protection and propagation of French. A paltry 10% — about $140 million — is for Quebec anglophone communities going to initiatives in art, culture and fighting unemployment. Yet Roberge sees this as a red flag and will have none of it.
He had the nerve to state that, “I think the sums that are destined for the anglophones should be used for francization. I’m putting that on the table; that’s what I expect from the federal government.” Given Ottawa’s capitulation to everything the Legault government wants — including Quebec linguistic supremacy in areas of federal jurisdiction — Roberge will probably get his wish.
But let’s call this what it is. Yet another signal from this government that it seeks the cultural eradication of non-francophones de souche in Quebec. This isn’t about protecting French language and culture. It’s about sending a statement that even if anglophones and francophones can live together in harmony and equity this government doesn’t want it.
Roberge’s statement also continues the Legault government’s hard line playing up to the nationalist sentiments in the regions and it’s dream of eliminating the PQ by out-doing it in extremism. Reducing that party to just three seats seemingly wasn’t enough. This government wants the PQ off the electoral map. It was telling that Roberge’s comments came on the heels of PQ MNA Pascal Bérubé saying, “$140 million for the development of English in Quebec and peanuts for French.” He put on some showmanship by holding up two signs, one with the number on it, one with peanuts. We suppose math is not his strong suit.
And even as Liberal French language critic Madwa-Nika Cadet tried to explain that the state of the English language and English services are two separate issues, Roberge was having none of it. “The issue here is not about the protection of the language per se, or the vitality of the language,” she expanded, “It’s to make sure that the people who are of the English community get the services that they are entitled to get.”
But then this government through Bills 40, 96 and 15 has clearly shown it really doesn’t care about English services or Constitutional entitlements. The province will ultimately distribute the money. The Liberals want to see a strong chunk go toward francization, but they want English community groups to get funding, too. “Outside of Montreal in particular, we see some anglophone communities that don’t necessarily have the same resources,” said Madwa-Nika Cadet.
We should all be vigilant in seeing what Quebec does. But the signals do not bode well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.