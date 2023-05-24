Last week, Quebec’s Provincial Employment Roundtable (PERT) revealed in a report that the unemployment gap between francophones and anglophones in Quebec doubled between the 2016 and 2021.
Working with 2021 census data, PERT demonstrated that, “English speakers across most regions of Quebec experience higher unemployment rates, lower median incomes, and higher rates of poverty compared to the French-speaking majority, despite high rates of labour force participation and high educational attainment.”
The data was not about unilingual Anglophones and Francophones. The data measured mother tongue languages. Despite the mother tongue, Quebec’s Anglophones are 80% bilingual. Almost twice the bilingualism rate of Francophones. This is not about speaking French. This is about being French in order to get the better jobs and promotions or any jobs or promotions for that matter.
More specifically, the unemployment rate for English speakers was 10.9 percent, compared to 6.9 percent for French speakers.”This four percent unemployment gap is double the two percent unemployment gap found in PERT’s prior analysis of 2016 census data.” PERT says the difference in income and poverty between the two official language groups is also growing.
The report is significant for two reasons. First, it demonstrates that Quebec’s language policies have put Francophones far ahead of Anglophones, regardless of ability to speak French. Second, these policies have institutionalized a knee-jerk prejudice against hiring and promoting many who are not Francophone de souche. Either because of individual discrimination or the desire by companies to get more Quebec funding.
Either way,it is clear that if part of the goal of language politics was to bolster the economic status of Francophones, they have succeeded. They’ve won. It’s enough. Continuation of such policies now only serves to drive away foreign investment as the numbers show every year. If these policies continue under the Legault government they will have succeeded in snapping defeat from the jaws of victory as Quebec has become ever more dependent on Ottawa’s transfer payments through his administration.
Quebec has been funding Francophone advancement with Federal money. This will not continue without a commensurate rise in private sector foreign investment. The Federal well will run dry. The ethno-centric nationalist nature of the current Quebec administration has already added to the exodus out of the province. Additionally, there has been no significant economic growth or foreign investment. The great warnings — particularly with Bill 96 — was that more laws and regulations enforcing French would drive away foreign investors who are not interested in jurisdictions with burdensome compliance standards. On a human level, investors from the English speaking world — the largest source of investment — want their children educated in English.
Nobody should expect any society — even a free society — to guarantee equality of result. But it is a primary obligation of every government that claims to adhere to democratic principles that it guarantees,protects and expands equality of opportunity. Particularly equality before the law. The Legault government — through its various legislation — has demonstrated a total abandonment of the principle of equal opportunity for Quebec’s non-Francophone citizens.
It is clear that the economic sustainability of the non-Francophone community in Quebec is in decline at a much faster rate than any other community anywhere else in Canada. PERT’s Nicholas Salter called the results “shocking.” Shocking indeed. But is it surprising? Not only are Quebec policies eradicating the legal viability of anglophone institutions, their destruction of equality of opportunity for non-francophones eradicates the financial ability to fight back. It is the new tragic reality.
And Ottawa’s response? In the Trudeau government’s odious Bill C13 some $1.3 billion is allocated to minority community support. Of that, a paltry $135 million is for Quebec’s anglophones. That was met with outrage by Quebec’s government and nationalist opposition parties. First they came for our dignity...you dear readers can finish the rest.
