Health Minister Dubé has announced that he wants to promote information sharing between patients, their caregivers, managers and researchers, both public and private. Last week he tabled Bill 19 , which he described as a “mammoth” bill, which amends 27 laws in Quebec. And he used the famous — or infamous — words saying he saw the bill as part of a strategy to transform the health-care system into one that is “efficient and humane.”
If passed, Bill 19 would remove barriers to information sharing. A patient would not only be able to see his or her own information but also know who has seen it. Dubé also wants managers to have access to ‘timely’ information so they can make the right choices, which he said was a weakness in the system during the pandemic. “We saw, particularly at the beginning of the pandemic, the lack of real-time information was critical.There is information that we received two or three weeks late, and I think we can’t go through that again. We really need to catch up on the information gathering.”
Every time some change is made in Quebec’s healthcare system there is reason for concern. But particularly when that change is characterized by government officials with the words “efficient and humane.” It is rarely either. Not for lack of intent, but from lack of vision.
M.Dubé has suggested that a great deal of what went wrong in the early days of the pandemic — particularly in the seniors homes — was due to lack of centralized information. But that was not the case. The main problem was that bureaucrats in institutions were simply protecting their own backyards instead of cooperating for the public good. The most tragic example was the case of the Herron Residence where the CIUSSS West Island not only did not provide the needed staff they had promised, but local hospitals told the CHSLDs not to send sick seniors to hospitals but to keep them confined. This same scenario was played out in Montreal North, Lachute and frankly all through Quebec. The Health Minister’s view that simplifying access to information through centralization will solve that kind of problem misses the mark. It simply was not at the heart of the issue.
What centralization will do is to amass information in one place and make it that much easier for hackers and breaches. And this is the issue which has not been addressed in this proposal. Over the past eighteen months we have witnessed the following major data breaches: Caisse Desjardins 2.7 million people affected; Quebec Education Ministry 360,000 people; Canada Post 900,000 people affected and earlier this year both the CIUSSS East End snd CIUSSS Centre-West had breaches so extensive that for a month they both unplugged from the networks and went manual.
Nothing in Bill 19 gives us even a hint as to how the dangers inherent in these changes will be addressed. M.Dubé is aware of these challenges but he somehow believes that goodwill will fix them. We can’t leave people’s personal data at risk and subject only to goodwill.
Right now a patient can refuse to have his or her data accessible to anyone. Bill 19 would let that data be used through institutions,departments and agencies from health to revenue. The privacy protections currently built-in would be eliminated. Information could be leaked or hacked — and we demonstrated above how often that has happened — and fall into the hands of everybody from employers who could use someone’s medical information against them — currently illegal — to bankers considering loans or even sold into the hands of big pharma for profit.
The Health Ministry says it is committed to keeping citizens informed of where their information is going. And that it intends to apply “mechanisms” to protect that information. But it hasn’t said what those mechanisms would be other than to impose financial penalties on anyone who accesses documents without the right to do so. Financial penalties don’t dissuade leakers, hackers or Big Pharma.
The Bill would allow the Access to Information Commission to have the power to conduct investigations. But by that time the damage would have been done and frankly how many people have the time to do the paperwork to instigate an ATI demand or complaint.
This is the third bill in a few weeks that the Legault government has introduced related to health care, following the bills about doctors’ pay and youth protection. But this one is fraught with dangers to all our privacy rights — not in a theoretical sense — but in a manner that can impact our jobs and livelihoods. We deserve answers if M.Dubé is convinced this bill is necessary. It seems to us that sharing information between health care professionals and institutions just needs a “do-it” memo and phones. That’s goodwill. Not a whole new law with a new bureaucracy.
