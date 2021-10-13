This week we are being slammed with two health care decisions that could spell disaster for Montreal’s health care system and our capacity to deliver medicine to families. Though the decisions affect all of the province, nowhere else will their effects be so harshly felt because this island is the largest population centre. And the imminent harm has roused leading lawyers to take action and seek injunctive relief to stop them. We urge all our readers to contact your MNAs and evidence your support for these legal challenges.
Health Minister Christian Dubé has decided to reduce the number of general practitioner positions allowed for Montreal. He is moving dozens of positions out of Montreal and into the Monteregie. It is part of what are called the PREM guidelines that Quebec regularly adjusts. But this adjustment doesn’t help. It cripples. This change of allotment has so stunned so many seasoned observers that it has even been suggested that the reason for reducing Montreal and increasing the Monteregie allotment is that the CAQ gets a lot of votes in the latter region. We would hope that this cynicism is not correct.
There are some 600,000 Montrealers who have no access to a family doctor. That is a number that even Quebec admits to. Part of the reason is that many doctors have chosen to leave Quebec and its hyper-regulated system. But the other reason is that Quebec puts a limit on how many patients a GP is allowed to have on register.
The absurdity of all this is that the reason Minister Dubé gave for reducing Montreal’s allotment — in the midst of a pandemic when hospitals are overworked — is that Montreal family doctors “don’t work hard enough and don’t see enough patients.” For an intelligent man, Dubé’s comments beggar the imagination. The average GP in Montreal has 1000 patients in their files. They’d have more if Quebec allowed it!
The danger and illogic of all this have led Dr. Mark Roper, the respected head of the general practitioners association in Montreal, to enlist the aid of leading constitutional attorney Julius Grey who has gone to court seeking an injunction against this decision as being one that causes “irreparable harm.” He is also arguing for an end to the PREM system.
If all this was not enough, this Friday, October 15th, is the deadline for all health care workers to be double vaccinated. Those who are not will be suspended without pay. Now it is understandable that the government has been pressuring these workers since the beginning of September to get this done. Minister Dubé’s efforts in this regard have resulted in a reduction of unvaccinated healthcare staff from 25,000 in September to this week’s 15,000. That is commendable.
But when we see that a policy has not achieved all of its goals, and the consequences of carrying out a threat are disastrous, perhaps it is time to rethink deadlines. Even if by Friday there are only 10,000 unvaccinated, the loss of that many workers when we have a shortage of 4,000 nurses alone would — in the words of health law specialist Natalia Manole — be “crippling for the system.” She has gone to court seeking a safeguard order to keep the current status quo in place.
Health Minister Dubé has done commendable work during very difficult times. It would not demean that work if he were to adjust his limits and deadlines. There is not even a doubt that Montrealers would suffer grievous harm if he does not. And let us hope that your support of the efforts of attorneys Grey and Manole reach the collective conscience of all our elected officials.
Premier François Legault: 418-266-7171, ministre@msss.gouv.qc.ca,
Francois.Legault.ASSO@assnat.qc.ca
Health Minister Christian Dubé: 418-266-7171, ministre@msss.gouv.qc.ca
Pierre Arcand (Mont Royal-Outremont): 514-341-1151, Pierre.Arcand.MROU@assnat.qc.ca
David Birnbaun (D’Arcy McGee): 514-488-7028, David.Birnbaum.DMG@assnat.qc.ca Kathleen Weil (NDG): 514-489-7581, Kathleen.Weil.NDDG@assnat.qc.ca
Jennifer Maccarone (Westmount-Saint Louis): 514-395-2929,
Jennifer.Maccarone.WSL@assnat.qc.ca
Marwah Rizqy (Saint Laurent): 514-747-4050, Marwah.Rizqy.STLO@assnat.qc.ca Greg Kelley (Jacques Cartier): 514-697-7663, Gregory.Kelley.JACA@assnat.qc.ca
Monsef Derraji (Nelligan): 514-695-2440, Monsef.Derraji.NELL@assnat.qc.ca
Carlos Leitao (Robert Baldwin): 514-684-9000, CarlosJ.Leitao.ROBA@assnat.qc.ca
Enrico Ciccone (Marquette): 514-634-9720, Enrico.Ciccone.MARQ@assnat.qc.ca
