It is said that the quality of a society is judged by how it treats its most vulnerable. We have some questions for M. Legault and Mme. Plante on this theme.
Raphael André was a homeless man found dead from exposure in a portable toilet down the street from the Open Door shelter which he was asked to leave at 8pm due to the curfew. André had money in his pocket and tried to get a cab to take him to another shelter but no one would pick him up.
After this tragedy, Mayor Plante went on television and sounded sincerely moved and committed to finding a solution. She opened a facility near the Olympic Stadium that would shelter homeless 24 hours day. You can read the story on our front page. The capacity is not enough and much of the current suffering due to the questionable curfew might have been avoided had she delivered her homeless plan back in August when it was promised. But that didn’t happen.
But she did make a reasonable and compassionate request of Premier Legault. She asked that the curfew restrictions be eliminated for the homeless to avoid more tragedies like André’s and to eliminate the costly tickets being issued to homeless persons that they can’t pay anyway.
Premier Legault’s answer bordered on the incomprehensible. The Premier said at a press conference the next day that he couldn’t exempt the homeless from the curfew because, “then some people, out after curfew who aren’t homeless would plead homelessness as an excuse not to get ticketed.” We couldn’t even begin to list the myriad errors in that statement and the Premier’s seeming incomprehension of human nature, but it was a cold and heartless statement unsubstantiated by any proof.
But what Plante and Legault do share in common is a lack of imagination on this urgent problem. Perhaps there just aren’t any votes to profit from among the homeless.
Last spring, Premier Legault called in the Canadian Forces to solve the understaffing problem in seniors’ residences. Plante can call on the Forces for a different kind of help. It may look nice to open a large facility for the homeless, but one facility that is hard to get to — particularly in our frigid winters — isn’t going to solve the problem of homeless people dying.
Shelters can’t be centralized. Shelter has to be brought to where the homeless are. They must be accessible and available. The don’t have to be big and centralized. Hospitals found out how bad a solution this is when so many small, local hospitals were shut down in the late 90s.
This is a time for the Forces again. For materiel and logistics. Montreal has at least eight regiments in armouries and a large army base at Longue-Pointe in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve one of the areas most affected by homelessness.
Our Forces are expert at one of the talents we sorely need. Logistics. The other critically needed asset the Forces have is shelter. Each armory and the base at Longue Pointe have tents and cots! And they have heaters! They’re prepared to handle emergencies. All the Mayor and Premier have to do is ask for them. And a couple of soldiers to staff them. Civilian volunteers from the existing shelters will help after 8. The tents can be put up in whatever size and whatever location is needed. New York City used the Army for just this purpose right in Central Park. Montreal can have twenty tent facility through the island wherever the homeless congregate. It’s a no-brainer and faster than retrofitting bricks and mortar. We have the park land and the city did put up a skating rink in Cabot Square in 48 hours.
We sincerely hope it is not misplaced ego, or nationalism that are preventing Legault and Plante from asking for this. This is a human tragedy. Estimates of those on the streets range from 3,000-5,000. Another estimate puts the number at 20,000. Army tents are not the flimsy pup tents we saw sprout up from lower Westmount to Montreal North earlier this winter. They work. They are needed now. At the start of the pandemic Montreal opened 14 shelters. Now they have been reduced to 3. It takes at least three weeks to get a brick and mortar shelter operational. That’s the city’s number. The Forces can get the tents operational in days. Call the Mayor’s office at 514.872.3101. Let’s get it done!
