We are smack in the middle of our annual traditional season of giving. It is a time to reflect and to draw lessons to take forward through the whole year, not just a few weeks that sometimes act as an excuse for inaction the rest of the time. This week we would like to focus on a broader issue. We aim our message at our elected officials.
It is time that they should reflect on what is the most urgent priority that merits our compassion and attention. That issue is the necessity of giving back to those who have paid into the system their whole lives — at the federal and provincial levels — and seen their trust monies dissipated into general funds. The urgent priority of getting our social security system for seniors right.
And perhaps this is a very good time for this message. The Legault government has just received a resounding majority. The Trudeau government has its deal with the NDP that should give it comfort for the next few years. The past few years — despite the pandemic — we have seen Ottawa send nearly $100 million to the UN refugee agency. Over $2 billion in commitments on global climate change initiatives. An increase in Canada’s foreign aid budget to over $5 billion. And several years ago who can forget the almost $5 billion to buyout of the Kinder-Morgan pipeline. Our debt and deficit are at historic highs.
We will not comment today on the merits of these various expenditures. What we will point out is the following. Today’s seniors have been deducted at source all their working lives. These funds were supposed to be treated as trust monies. They were supposed to be used to protect them against a vulnerable retirement. Trust monies that were supposed to offer a helping hand — not a handout — if they fell on hard times. Trust monies to ensure proper healthcare and home care. This has not happened.
Mr. Trudeau’s increase of several hundred dollars a year on GIS supplements and Mr. Legault’s Christmas inflation cheques just don’t cut it.
The OECD — the organization of leading industrial countries — has slammed Canada for having the worst social security system among major industrial nations. While we spend billions on globally attractive initiatives, diversity programs and green policies, the grassroots priorities of the largest growing group of Canadians — who are also the most frequent voters — are continuously neglected.
Is it not time that seniors’ pensions be increased so that they are not on average $6,000 a year beneath our official poverty line when some 40% of seniors have no private pensions or RRSP’s? The reason for this sad state of affairs is the increasingly high taxes we pay. Canada has a whole, but Quebec particularly, are the highest taxed jurisdictions in the industrialized west always vying with France for first place. But in France seniors pensions equal 80% of the average of their last 30 working years. Our federal and provincial governments agree that $25,000 is the poverty line. The best that seniors can expect is $19,000 from BOTH levels of government. Canadians over sixty-five will soon be almost 30% of the population. They vote more regularly than any other demographic. If France can do justice to seniors can we in Canada not at least get pensions to one dollar above the poverty line?
Our seniors’ social security programs are not giveaways like multicultural grants. They are a manifestation of our decency. They are “capitalism’s insurance.” The freedom from fear of economic insecurity is one of the four freedoms set out in the 1930s. We determined as a society, that since each of us contributes in taxes to a system where none of us use all the programs we pay for, there is a social contract of shared wealth and shared help. That when it is the time for someone to receive help, they will get it. Not charity, but help, as a right to maintain the dignity of each human being in the autumn and winter of their lives.
So we suggest today that this is not only a time for personal reflection, but it is also a time for public reflection. Reflect for example that we have the means to bring all seniors in Montreal up to at least subsistence pensions of $25,000. We just need the will. We need not retreat into splendid isolation. But we do need to start realizing solutions to Canadians’ needs and make them equal in our priorities of giving. Let us begin.
