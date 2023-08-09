Justice Sylvain Lussier’s judgment striking down many parts of Bill 40, the Legault administration’s attempt to eliminate constitutionally guaranteed English control of its school boards, should not give the Premier any cause to appeal. This Bill was not about protecting the French language. It was about giving Quebec more power over schools. As questionable as that aim was, the judgment did not affect that goal completely.
The judgment struck down those provisions that would have eliminated community controlled and elected boards in favour of what the Bill calls “service centres” under the direction of the Ministry of Education to the degree that the Minister could name the directors-general who would report directly to him. Justice Lussier made clear that shutting out the English community’s right of election was a violation of Sec. 23 Charter rights to minority education.
Lussier wrote that the English community has a right to elect its school boards and that English boards have the right to manage their own affairs. He also decided that the elimination of the right to English school board elections violated both Sec. 1 and Sec. 23 of the Charter. As well, he criticized the lack of consultation by the government with the English community before the Bill was adopted and though consultation was not a “right” per se, it was part and parcel of the right of management and control which is constitutionally guaranteed.
Lussier also struck down as a Charter violation that only a parent representative could become chair or vice chair of a school service centre board of directors. He wrote that ”...eliminating more than 90% of potential candidates for the position of commissioner or councillor does not constitute a‚ minimal‘ interference...” He also found other measures in the Bill, such as sending directives from the Ministry of Education directly to schools, violated the English community’s right to management and control of its constitutionally protected education system.
The 129-page judgment also stated that governments, including provincial legislatures, have “an obligation” to take into account the needs and concerns of linguistic minority rights when enacting legislation and imposing decisions. Justice Lussier wrote, “Indeed, the Supreme Court has repeatedly emphasized that decisions affecting linguistic minorities must be made in their interests, in response to their needs.” Not surprising to many of us, he wrote that ”...the evidence establishes that Quebec did not in any way attempt to identify what these needs were nor did it seriously seek the English community’s opinion.”
But the court supported Bill 40’s provisions that give the Minister of Education the right to determine and dictate objectives and targets for schools. And the provisions that service centres — or boards — must facilitate the sharing of resources with each other and other public bodies at the Minister’s directive. So those additional powers Quebec wanted were upheld. The court simply said they must be exercised within the framework of respect for the English community’s elected boards, which will have to report to the Minister.
If Quebec appeals this verdict, it will clearly be evidencing what many have feared. That this government’s goal is simply to weaken the non-francophone communities by destroying their institutions. An appeal would be nothing other than petty venality.
Quebec’s minorities have suffered too long in the hope that the rule of law will finally receive from the government the respect that fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution and Charter demand. An appeal of this judgment would not be about making education stronger. It would be nothing less than about making non-francophone minorities weaker.
We applaud Judge Lussier for this judgment and having the courage to respect the law. Hopefully other jurists will have the conscience to follow suit and do the decent thing. Maybe it will be the judiciary that brings us out of the dark corners of fear and suspicion that have fuelled too much of Quebec’s politics.
