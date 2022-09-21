Lies in politics are always bad as much as they are frequent. Lies that demonize and ostracize minorities are worse. Lies that are institutionalized through word and action are worst of all. They are a poison that once unleashed only stop after incalculable harm. Premier Legault, stop the poison.
Regardless of the outcome of the election, what will stay on for years to come is the attempted nullification of those who are not pure laine Québecois. That is simply a fact no matter how much the Premier denies it.
People take the temper of their times from their leaders. A leader doesn’t have to explicitly say “treat minorities with less respect” for that treatment to happen. All a leader has to do is demonstrate that lack of respect and equity by language and deed couched in cheap excuses and patently false justifications for many in the general population to take it to extremes. That’s the poison that’s been unleashed. And the Premier is adding fuel to the fire almost weekly.
We should have known what the legacy of this year would be when Bill 96 was passed. But then he turbo-charged the already tense atmosphere when he slapped one million Quebecers in the face when he refused participation in the English leaders debate. His excuse was that he needed more time to prepare for the French debates. Premier Legault is too smart for that transparently shoddy a rationalization.
Then, several weeks ago, the Premier made comments that equated immigrants with violence. He said that Quebecers had a “national cohesion” that should not be disrupted. National cohesion? The hints at national ‘purity’ were too awful to ignore. No society on earth has that purity of national anything though too many leaders through history have tried to sell that piece of nonsense. National cohesion? The hints at national ‘purity’ were too awful to ignore. A week ago the Premier pridefully announced that he had “personally” intervened to take down the English translation of the CAQ platform from the CAQ website. The message was clear. The CAQ is interested in speaking to Francophones. And making it clear that non-Francophone Quebecers are second-class and can be treated with derisive neglect. Interestingly, in March, the CAQ had announced that it would not be updating its website into English because “it cost too much money.” Well, somehow translating the platform was not too costly but it was discarded anyway.
Then, just a few days ago, the Premier denied again after a meeting with Indigenous leaders that there was no systemic racism in Quebec and that they should just concentrate on working together to better their living conditions. Premier Legault, you institutionalized systemic racism by passing Bill 96! And if you think discrimination on language and culture is not racism, you need to check international law and your Larousse dictionary.
We know there are members of the Premier’s own cabinet who are people of goodwill. They hate what is going on. But their voices are being silenced. Mr. Legault you are creating a dangerous time. If you don’t stop the poison, your legacy will not be “the Premier of business” as you told our editorial board in 2018. Your legacy will be a new “Noirceur” — a new darkness — that was the hallmark of the Duplessis era. Stop it now and apologize so that all Quebecers hear it loud and clear.
