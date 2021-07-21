Sometimes it’s the micro decisions that aggravate more than the macro and expose the irrationality of a particular government. Montreal mayor Valerie Plante decided earlier in the week to allow free parking in downtown from Friday night through Sunday night. She says she wants to attract more people to help merchants and get the city’s heart pumping again.
Yet just three weeks ago she closed St. Catherine — downtown’s main thoroughfare — to cars from Guy to Metcalfe! Her excuse then was that she wanted to encourage pedestrians to come downtown and help out the stores and businesses.
Two exactly opposite moves announced to achieve the same objective?
Nothing stops pedestrians from going downtown if cars are there too. But stopping cars will definitely keep those Montrealers who aren’t pedestrians away from downtown. Those who travel by car also tend to bring people with them. And they stay longer since they aren’t pressed by train schedules and they spend more money.
Closing St. Catherine to cars has also caused suffocating congestion on Sherbrooke and Réné-Levesque exacerbated because of endless construction on those streets. Side-streets are jammed. Parking is scarce.
Free street parking is not going to attract suburban Montrealers if they have to fight for a space and spend a half-hour looking for one. West Islanders for example are more than happy to do their shopping where they live and where they have free parking all the time.
Another problem that free parking won’t solve — particularly for West Islanders — is that every weekend sees so much construction on the 20 and the 40 and the north-south boulevards that they are basically ghettoized unless drivers are willing to spend an hour in traffic. There is nothing that attractive downtown to suffer through it.
This year’s twist was similar to one the Mayor pulled last year around this time that also involved cars. She announced that she would not charge restaurants for terraces in order to help them recover in the first reopening. The next day she announced that another 350 km of the city’s roadways would be used to build more bike paths and eliminating even more parking spots than the 1000 she’d already cut. Her authoritarian decision-making and pandering to her bicycle party base has many angry Montrealers calling her the “Green Trump.”
This year some of the worst predictions have come true. Some 20% of stores and even more restaurants and bars have closed. Mayor Plante knows this is true. She has simply made a decision to play to her “war on cars” base. Even numbers don’t move her. The city’s own figures show that on average 400,000 cars come downtown every day. Only about 26,000 cyclists come into Ville Marie borough daily, and that number is only in spring and summer.
Mayor Plante’s decisions are driven by dogma and not reason. They do not increase the common benefit of the public - all the public - she was elected to serve. We hope all voters remember this as they go to the polls this November.
